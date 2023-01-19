VFW essay competition winners

Support local journalism by subscribing today! Click Here to see our current offers.

Each year, the Veterans of Foreign Was (VFW)conducts a nationwide youth competition which is designed to give students an opportunity to write essays expressing their views about an annual patriot theme.

Post 1440 veterans of the local VFW and its auxiliary has presented its annual Voice of Democracy and Patriot’s Pen awards to three students. First place post winners go one to compete in district competition.

0
0
0
0
0


Online Poll

Are you exercising more or less as you age?

You voted:

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.