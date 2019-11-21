Area financial cooperative, Wauna Credit Union (WCU) is supporting the Hometown Heroes Project, presented by the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO). Hometown Heroes is best known for sending care packages to service members actively serving overseas.
WCU’s Creative Design Specialist, Nikole Young, holds the Hometown Heroes endeavor close to her heart. “My husband, Lucas Young, who is on active duty, was highlighted in the news as the second Hometown Hero for the Fall 2019 donation drive, so I felt there was an opportunity to continue giving back,” said Young.
With the CCSO and Young’s efforts, donations from the community, and a WCU sponsorship, $490 was raised, covering the costs of 14 care packages.
“We’re humbled by the outpouring support to this program,” said Columbia County Sheriff Brian Pixley. Pixley says his goal is to increase the Hometown Heroes donation drives from bi-annually to quarterly.
Assidionally, donation boxes were set up at the R&S Market in Vernonia and Clatskanie’s American Legion Post 68, to collect items for the care packages.
“There was an expanded need for as many items as possible to be donated this round because the St Helens based Bravo Company 741 Brigage Engineer Battalion of Oregon’s Army National Guard was deployed in October,” added Young.
For more information, to get involved, or make a donation, contact Vivian Rupe with the CCSO at vivi.rupe@gmail.com or at 503-929-1523.
