Walmart invites communities to prioritize their health as they head back to school at Walmart Wellness Day from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, August 19.
This community event provides free health screenings, free and low-cost immunizations, and the opportunity to talk with a local Walmart pharmacist at more than 4,600 stores nationwide.
The Columbia County Walmart is located at 2295 Gable Road in St. Helens.
Since 2014, Walmart pharmacies have hosted Walmart Wellness Days, providing more than 5 million health screenings and 225,000 immunizations to customers across the country.
During the event, affordable immunizations like flu, HPV, tetanus, hepatitis, and more will be available. Customers can also participate in free health screenings for blood pressure and more. Insurance is not required to receive a COVID-19 vaccination, which is available at no cost, and other vaccines are covered under most major insurance plans.
