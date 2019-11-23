Just in time for winter, real estate brokers throughout Oregon and Southwest Washington are gearing up for Windermere Real Estate’s annual Share the Warmth campaign. Now through Dec. 18, Windermere brokers in St. Helens will be collecting warm clothing and other items to benefit the Community Action Team. The nonprofit is specifically asking for blankets, hats, coats, and mittens for children and adults in all sizes.
Those who want to help can stop by participating Windermere offices to drop off donations. The Windermere office in St. Helens is located at 519 S Columbia River Hwy.
Local drop-off locations can be found at:
St. Helens:
519 S. Columbia River Hwy, 503-397-2131
Drop-off hours: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Donation drive dates: Nov. 4 – Dec. 18
Collecting: Blankets, hats, coats and mittens
Sizes: All sizes for adults and children
Collecting for Community Action Team Warming Center
Scappoose:
51913 Columbia River Hwy, 503-543-6343
Drop-off hours: 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Donation drive dates: Nov. 4 – Dec. 18
Collecting: Blankets, hats, coats, mittens, gloves, socks, scarves
Sizes: All sizes for adults and children
Collecting for Community Action Team
For a complete list of drop-off sites, visit: http://www.wreevents.com/share-the-warmth/index.html
“Share the Warmth is a prime example of how Windermere Real Estate brokers step up to help those in need in our local neighborhoods,” said Scott Mitchelson, president of Windermere Services Company in Oregon and SW Washington. “Every year, I’m amazed by the generosity of our neighbors and am grateful that we operate in communities that take care of each other in times of need.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.