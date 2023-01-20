Each year, the Veterans of Foreign Was (VFW) conducts a nationwide youth competition which is designed to give students an opportunity to write essays expressing their views about an annual patriot theme.
Post 1440 veterans of the local VFW and its auxiliary has presented its annual Voice of Democracy and Patriot’s Pen awards to three students. First place post winners go one to compete in district competition.
St. Helens High School junior Lucie E. Polvogt has been awarded the VFW Post 1440 First Place Award in recognition of excellence in the Voice of Democracy.
Eight grade home school student Olivia M. Fantus received the VFW Post 1440 First Place Award in the Patriot Pen youth essay.
St. Helens High School 7th grader Brooke Van Arsdall placed second and also was awarded in recognition of excellence in the Patriot Pen youth essay competition.
For decades every year, the VFW and the auxiliary each have provided scholarships to recipients.
For more information about the VFW scholarship program, call Dave Nelson, at 503-438-0359.
