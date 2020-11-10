It’s starting to get chilly out there and you don’t want to have to fix your pipes, so it’s probably time to wrap them. We’ve got various tapes to cover you if you think your pipes might end up exposed to frosty weather. If you’ve got older windows that need an extra layer, we’ve got window wraps and wrap insulation, as well as the regular insulation. We’ve also got hose protectors and anything else you might need to seal or tighten up the places where the cold might get into your house.
As always, here at Dahlgren’s, we carry one of the lowest prices of propane in the county at $1.99, and don’t forget our energy logs and wood pellets. The wood pellets start out at only $2.09 a ton. For outdoor use, we’ve got frost-free faucets - plus, we’ve got ice and snow melt and shovels. Can you tell we’ve thought of everything?
Here’s one more - of course, we’ve got feed! Gotta keep those animals nice and fat. It might be a good time to think about winterizing their shelters, too. My horses have blankets on, now. Wouldn’t want them to freeze to death.
Stay warm out there and stop by and see us when you get the chance!
