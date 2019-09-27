Nearly 300 people turned out for the Amani Center’s annual dinner & auction this past weekend on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019. The Celtic Experience themed event was held aboard the Portland Spirit, which docked in St. Helens.
This was the Portland Spirit’s inaugural docking at the City of St. Helens docks.
“It was an historic night. First, the inaugural docking of the Portland Spirit in St. Helens. And second, although we are still working on the final numbers, we know that this was the Amani Center’s highest grossing event to date,” The Board of Directors said. “We are delighted by the support of our community and those in attendance for this record-breaking fundraiser.”
Guests enjoyed Irish & Scottish inspired food, as well as Celtic musicians and dancers aboard the vessel. Prior to boarding, Gordon Convoy, from the Portland Police Highland Guard, played his Scottish bagpipe from the top deck of the boat, welcoming guests aboard. He guided lingering guests from Columbia View Park to board the vessel before casting off for the evening cruise.
Scappoose resident Gary Bernet was the winner of the Trip for Two to Scotland. However, after the ticket was pulled and the winner was announced, Bernet donated the trip back for immediate auction to the highest bidder. The ultimate winning bidders thereafter were Heather and Kevin Bibler, of St. Helens.
The Amani Center, Columbia County’s nonprofit Child Abuse Assessment Center, provides forensic medical evaluations and interviews to children suspected of abuse and neglect, while also offering support services to these children and their families in a child-friendly, trauma-informed setting. The center provided assessment services to 246 children in 2018 and has already surpassed that number in 2019. Referrals to the center come from law enforcement, department of human services, as well as some instances of self-referred cases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.