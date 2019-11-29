The police blotter relates to the public record of incidents as reported by law enforcement agencies. All individuals arrested or charged with a crime are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Information printed is preliminary and subject to change.
St. Helens Police Department
Nov. 8
• At approximately 11:19 p.m., officers arrested Maria Lee Paschall. 36, of St. Helens, on an outstanding felony warrant in the 220 block of Course Way.
Nov. 9
• At about 8:33 a.m., Steven Robert Skarberg, 61, of St. Helens, was arrested for two outstanding warrants near the intersection of South Columbia River Highway and Eilertson Street.
• At about 5:16 p.m., Lauralie Wendlandt, 45, of St. Helens, was arrested for driving under the influence of intoxicants in the 2500 block of Columbia Blvd.
Nov. 11
• At about 8:11 p.m., Andrew William Eggers, 22, of St. Helens, was arrested on an outstanding misdemeanor warrant out of the St. Helens Municipal Court in the 35000 block of Jakobi Street.
• At approximately 10:32 p.m., Teena Marie Virginia Sidor, 54, of St. Helens, was arrested on an outstanding felony warrant out of the Columbia County Circuit Court following a traffic stop near N. Vernonia Road and Ava Court.
Nov. 13
• At approximately 8:38 a.m., John Paul Richards, 39, of St. Helens, was arrested for an outstanding warrant in the 2300 block of Columbia Blvd.
Nov. 14
• At about 7:30 a.m., David Allen Brown, 59, of St. Helens, was arrested for Criminal Trespassing II at the intersection of Matzen Street and Raven Wood Ct.
• At about 8:37 a.m., Brennan George Shultz, 24, of St. Helens, was arrested for outstanding warrants in the 290 block of N. 4th Street.
Nov. 15
• Ty Roger Trexler, 44, of St. Helens, was arrested for an outstanding warrant in the 1690 block Old Portland Road.
• At approximately 10:08 a.m., Bradley Ronald Dean Beard, 29, of St. Helens, was arrested on an outstanding warrant in the 2200 block of Gable Road.
Nov. 16
• At about 10:39 a.m., a stolen vehicle was recovered in front of 182 Wonderly Drive.
Columbia County Sheriff’s Office
Nov. 11
• Andrew William Eggers was arrested on a warrant of the St. Helens Municipal Court and violating probation.
• Nemitullah Naimi was arrested on warrants for failure to appear in the 2nd degree out of the Columbia County Circuit Court.
• Cody David Smith was arrested and arraigned on two charges of assault in the 4th degree, strangulation, harassment, and two counts of resisting arrest. An additional charge, tampering with a witness, has not been filed.
Nov. 12
• Lorenzo Corey Keone Brown was arrested on a bench warrant for failure to appear out of the Scappoose Municipal Court.
• Amanda Lee Hernandez was booked and released on charges of possession of methamphetamine and a controlled substance offense.
• William Leo Hess was arrested on a warrant.
• Summer Lil Scoggins was arrested and is out on conditional release for charges of driving under the influence of intoxicants, reckless driving, and recklessly endangering.
• Janet Grace Stringer was booked and released on charges of reckless driving and driving under the influence of intoxicants.
Nov. 13
• Jeremy David Craig Bennett was arrested on an unidentified felony charge.
• Kelsey Clarence Kalama was arrested and arraigned on a warrant out of Columbia County Circuit Court and a charge of assault in the 2nd degree.
Nov. 14
• John Leslie Tucker was booked and released on charges of driving under the influence of intoxicants and reckless driving.
Nov. 15
• James Kurt Hoxsey was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear out of both the Rainier Municipal Court and the Columbia County Circuit Court. He has been arraigned on the latter.
Nov. 16
• Mackenzie Renee Demotte was booked and released on charges of driving under the influence of intoxicants and reckless driving.
• Adam Leonard Duckworth was arrested and sentenced on a misdemeanor charge of driving under the influence of intoxicants.
• Jose Adrian Jimenez-Renteria was arrested and sentenced on a felony charge of criminal driving with a suspended or revoked license.
• Gage Lee Lindsay was arrested and arraigned on charges of harassment and interfering with making a report.
Scappoose Police Department
Nov. 17
• Police responded to a domestic violence assault that occurred in the 52000 block of SE 5th St. Following the investigation, Brian Parsons, 46, was taken into custody for Domestic Harassment and Assault IV – Felony. Mr. Parson was transported to and lodged in jail on his charges.
Nov. 18
• Police took a report of a theft from a vehicle that was parked in the 52000 block of SW 1st St. The victim reported that his vehicles side window was broken, and items were taken from the vehicle. This case is pending further information.
• Police were dispatched to the report of an audible alarm in the 33000 block of SW Edward Ln. Police checked the building and did not see any signs of suspicious activity. All windows and doors were found to be secure. Police were then dispatched to another alarm the next day, near the same time. These alarms are false alarms and a police response was not necessary.
Nov. 20
• Police responded to the report of a fraud in the 52000 block of SW Jobin Ln. It was reported that the victim had received a letter from the State of Indiana that stated that they were overpaid in unemployment compensation. This case is being investigated by the State of Indiana and the FTC.
Nov. 21
• Police took a report of a check fraud reported by Inroads Credit Union. It was reported that the suspect deposited a fraudulent check into an ATM and then withdrew the money at various other ATMs. This report is a courtesy report and has been forwarded to other agencies for further investigation.
• Police responded to the report of a hit and run in the parking lot of Fred Meyer. It was reported that the unknown suspect hit and damaged a vehicle. This case is pending further suspect information.
Nov. 22
• Police were dispatched to the report of a motor vehicle accident near the intersection of NE Sawyer St and E. Columbia Ave. All parties involved were valid drivers and able to drive from the scene. No injuries were reported, and no citations were issued.
Nov. 23
• Police took a report of a criminal mischief to a vehicle in the 33000 block of SE Maple St. The victim reported that his vehicle had been damaged overnight while parked in front of his residence. It was also reported that his windshield was broken, and items were taken from the vehicle. This case is pending further suspect information.
