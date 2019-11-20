Our local firefighters dealt with two incidents over the weekend on top of engaging in additional training at Grumpy’s Towing with firefighting students from five other states.
The work
The first incident took first responders out to Townsend Road in Rainier on Nov. 16, where a car had run into a power pole. The occupants of the vehicle fled the scene, so no injuries were reported. Townsend Road was shut down for a period of time while Columbia River PUD worked to clean up and replace the pole. Columbia River Fire & Rescue (CRFR) public information officer, Jennifer Motherway, said the PUD was on scene for five or six hours completing their work.
Additional details from law enforcement who worked the scene were not immediately available at press time.
The second incident, a structure fire in the 500 block of N. 9th Street in St. Helens, occurred at approximately 5:20 p.m. on the evening of Nov. 17. The first engine to arrive from the St. Helens Fire Station found a duplex home filled with smoke.
“Once we broke out windows it allowed better visibility to locate the fire,” CRFR officials said via press release. “Firefighters located the fire in the kitchen and at that time, were able to knock down the flames.”
One of the four occupants of the home was at the duplex at the time of the fire and escaped unharmed. Motherway said the neighbors in the other side of the duplex also evacuated during the situation but were able to return home that night. Thanks to the quick response of the firefighters, only one side of the duplex was damaged by the flames.
“They didn’t feel like the smoke that got to their side was bad enough that they needed to leave,” Motherway said.
However, the side of the duplex that caught fire is completely uninhabitable due to the damage done by the fire. Motherway said there was total damage to the downstairs area, though she didn’t personally see the upstairs. Red Cross came out to assist the family and crews remained on scene for several hours managing hot spots.
The cause of the fire was deemed accidental by CRFR’s fire investigation team, and Motherway said the fire started in the kitchen.
Then, at about 6:37 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 18, firefighters were dispatched to Isabella Lane in St. Helens where a vehicle ran afoul of a chicken coop. Fortunately, there were no injuries reported from the occupants or the chickens.
“The two chickens, while frightened by the damage to their home, were safe and we were able to get them moved to a temporary home for the night,” CRFR said via Facebook, complete with a rooster emoji.
The training
Before firefighters dealt with the duplex fire on Sunday evening, they spent the morning taking a car fire investigation class at Grumpy’s Towing in Scappoose, hosted by the Scappoose Fire District.
Division Chief Jeff Pricher said that since the beginning of the Intergovernmental Agency Agreement between Scappoose Fire District and CRFR, the fire marshal’s office has been focused on increasing the professionalism and accreditation standards for the various programs they’re involved with – one being fire investigation.
Additionally, one of the specialties inside of fire investigation is motor vehicle fires.
“They’re very challenging from an investigative perspective because they don’t burn like houses do or the forest does,” Pricher said. “Without having a good understanding of the fire dynamics and fire behavior in these vehicles, we don’t really do our public a good service in trying to understand what went wrong or what happened.”
Pricher pointed to product recalls on a national level as an example. If our local firefighters are unable to properly investigate a vehicle fire, they may not realize what started the fire could have been a component of the engine or some other obvious malfunction.
“Then the insurance companies don’t get involved and take it to the manufacturers and say, ‘you’ve got a problem with this vehicle,’” Pricher said.
Pricher said several people in the county fire investigation team expressed interest in the class, and it was determined such a training had not happened locally in 10 or 15 years. Pricher asked the National Association of Arson Investigators if our local fire agencies hosted the class, would they come out and teach it?
“They said absolutely,” Pricher said. “Then we talked to Grumpy’s Towing and they offered their facility. We really couldn’t have done it without Grumpy’s. We talked to them six months ago and they’ve been helping us acquire cars. They gave us all the cars to put the class on.”
Firefighting students had a variety of cars to train on that day, including vans, hatchbacks, SUVs, and a motor home, which Pricher said was unique to have a chance to practice on even though they do see those kinds of fires “once in a while.”
In total, fire was set to ten vehicles while 28 students from Oregon, Alaska, Canada, Washington, California, and Louisiana participated. Pricher said the three-day class finishes with a test and students have to receive an 80 percent score or better to pass.
