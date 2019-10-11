The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) is well into Round 2 of their Hometown Heroes campaign, and last week announced their first two candidates who are currently serving overseas.
The first is Cassandra Gardner, A1C, of the United States Air Force.
Gardner grew up in Goble and graduated from Rainier High School in 2017. While in high school, she competed on the Rainier swim team. She has always enjoyed the outdoors. Some of Gardner’s favorite outdoor activities include camping, fishing, hunting and target shooting. She especially enjoys riding motorcycles with her dad.
Gardner is close to her family including her parents, Don and Angela Jacobs, her three sisters who are also graduates of Rainier High School, and her four nieces. Gardner was married to Christopher Gardner this past July.
“Cassandra is currently stationed in Misawa Japan,” the CCSO announced via Facebook. “Let’s show Cassandra and the other 104 Hometown Heroes (and their families) how much we appreciate their hard work, courage and sacrifice.”
The CCSO’s second Hometown Hero is Lucas Young, E5/Electronics Technician Petty Officer Second Class, of the United States Navy.
Young grew up between Rainier and Clatskanie. He attended both school districts but graduated from Piercing Arrow Private School in Clatskanie, Oregon. Young is a Clatskanie Troop 241 Eagle Scout and volunteered throughout Columbia County during his scouting career.
Young is an Instrumentation & Industrial Automation graduate of Perry Technical Institute. He is the son of Charles and Anna Young, and he married his wife Nikole in 2018.
He loves experimenting with renewable energy and created his own solar rig back in 2015. Some of his other interests include hiking, camping, gun safety and private instruction, and being involved with veterans’ organizations. Young is an American Legion Post 68 member and VFW Post 379 member.
“Lucas is currently deployed in the Persian Gulf,” the CCSO said. “Let’s show Lucas how much the residents of Columbia County appreciate his sacrifice and service.”
The CCSO will be accepting donations on behalf of our own Hometown Heroes until Oct. 31.
