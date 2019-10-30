The Columbia County Taskforce was deployed on the morning of Oct. 27 on orders from the Oregon State Fire Marshals Office (OSFM) to help fight wildfires in California.
Four Columbia County units in total were sent to provide aid – one from Scappoose Fire District, two from Columbia River Fire & Rescue (CRFR) and one from Mist-Birkenfeld Rural Fire Protection District. According to CRFR, a unit from Clatsop County was deployed as well.
CRFR Communications Officer Jennifer Motherway said these crews have been assigned to the Kincade Fire in California’s Sonoma County. According to California news outlets as of Tuesday morning, Oct. 29, The Kincade Fire had spread to 75,415 acres and was 15 percent contained.
OSFM said the fire had forced the evacuation of approximately 18,000 people. Crews had been assigned to support efforts to mitigate structure threats and construct control lines. Oregon resources deployed to the Kincade Fire worked on stretching hose lines, conducted burn out operations and extinguishing hot spots on Oct. 28.
According to OSFM, nine strike teams, represented by Assistant Chief Les Hallman of Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue, are responding to the Kincade Fire.
“It’s very humbling to be a part of a large-scale mobilization of resources and see how quickly Oregon can respond in a time of need,” State Fire Marshal Jim Walker said via press release. “To assemble 75 fire engines and 271 firefighters in a matter of hours to respond to our neighbors in need is extraordinary. I appreciate the more than 60 fire agencies that answered the call, the work of our OSFM staff and Office of Emergency Management in assembling the response, and Chief Hallman of Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue and Chief Ruiz-Temple of OSFM in providing support for our firefighters while deployed to California. I truly appreciate all that you do.”
Firefighters are currently battling nine confirmed wildfires in the State of California, according to local reports. A total of 103,823 acres are still on fire, making up more than 162 square miles. On Sunday, Gov. Gavin Newsom, of California, declared a State of Emergency due to “an historic wind event” that struck California, “resulting in nearly statewide red flag warnings due to extremely dangerous fire weather conditions.”
OSFM said the deployment of Oregon resources could last as long as 16 days.
