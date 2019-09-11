This week was a rare occurrence. When we realized this week’s edition of The Chronicle would release on the 18th anniversary of 9/11, we wanted to do something special to honor the memory of that day in 2001.
It is no secret that political rhetoric is dividing our country. We see it every day on social media, our staff sees it in our comment section, and there are some days it seems there is no end in sight to the vitriol.
But that was not the case on September 11, 2001. On that day, all of us were certain of our American heritage, of our pride in this country, and that we would all move forward as one.
It is our hope, with this tribute in your hometown paper, as we share our memories of 9/11 with each other, we will remember that sense of unity those dreadful attacks once inspired. To quote reader Ben Tiscareno, of Hawk & Wolf Columbia Couriers, who shared our post seeking memories on social media, “The ocean of good will you carry and embody in your actions dwarfs the division and anger spoken by a few. The American spirit beats strong in all of you. It was coming together in solidarity that helped us through those dark days in 2001, so perhaps some of us are ready to come together again.”
Today, regardless of our many differences and beliefs, let us remember that we are one community, one family, one America. Let us never forget.
Sincerely,
The Chronicle Staff
For a look at pages from the archives on The Chronicle's 9/11 coverage in the two weeks following the attack, click through the photo gallery.
9/11 STAFF MEMORIES
Julie Thompson, Senior Reporter:
I was a junior in high school, and my cousin and I were late to school that morning because my dad accidentally took off to work with our books in the car. My mother called the school and told them we’d be late, because he’d already sent the car out on a delivery and we had to wait for it to return to the store. Watching the morning news wasn’t a priority for teenage girls, so the first thing I heard about it was from my dad when I showed up to get our books.
“Did you hear the pentagon has been attacked?”
I don’t think I really processed what he meant by that. The next thing I remember was sitting in the office waiting for my pass to go to class and watching two of the ladies behind the desk bent over a computer.
“See?” One said pointing at the screen. “That’s where the plane hit.”
I got to first block with about ten minutes left. All the lights were off, and the class was watching TV. I was just in time to see the first tower collapse. I would not see the second one fall in real time.
My second block was journalism, and my teacher, Miranda Bailey, was waiting for us by the door as soon as we walked in. She allowed us only enough time to put our bags down before she was handing us notebooks and cameras.
“Go cover this,” she said. “This may be the biggest news day you’ll ever experience.”
We weren’t given a lot of direction on how, exactly, to cover it. I walked down the hallways, staring into doorways, where each class was huddled around their television. I took photos. When I’d come to grips with what was happening enough to gather my thoughts, I started asking questions. The thing that still sticks with me most is that almost every boy I talked to was ready to go to war – and to lie about their age to do it if they had to.
I’d been going through a phase where I was obsessively studying anything related to WWII. I remember thinking about the boys who were too young to go to war and all of the brave things they did and how tragically many of them died. The thought of my friends going to war frightened me, but I thought about the women who pitched in – the nurses, the riveters - and knew I would go, too, if it came down to it.
The headline for the column I wrote for our high school paper, The Little Harvester, that week read: A new day of infamy.
Christine Menges, Reporter:
I was nine when the terrorist attacks on September 11, 2001 happened. I was living in California at the time, and I remember going downstairs, getting ready to leave for school when I saw footage on the news of planes hitting the twin towers in New York City.
I didn’t understand it at the time. I thought it had been an accident. It was only when I went to school that my teacher explained to us that what had happened was a terrorist attack. I had never heard that term before.
Later, they had us write journal entries about what happened and how it had affected us. I remember people being very patriotic for the months and years afterward. Everyone had a flag on their front door, and the radio played patriotic songs. The most frequently played was “I’m Proud to be an American” by Lee Greenwood. I still have the song memorized.
Amy Trull, Marketing Consultant:
The morning of 9/11 I first heard of the tragedy while getting ready for work in the morning. In a fog, I stared at the TV as my family was sleeping. Do I wake up my family? Do I take my son to preschool? Do I go to work?
I ended up going to work and sending my son to preschool. I worked at Nike at the time and I remember there were TV’s playing in every meeting room and in the cafe. That day was a blur and scary as it played out. I remember wanting to go home and be with my family. I remember everyone I encountered had the look of fear on their faces.
As I looked into the eyes of perfect strangers I also saw kindness. It was like we were connected somehow through this nightmare of a day we all woke up too. We were all trying to carry on as best we could.
Kelli Nicholson, Office Manager:
I was awoken by a phone call from my mother-in-law. She told me to check the news because something terrible had happened in New York. I got up and turned on the television and I couldn’t walk away.
I was supposed to be getting ready to take the MAX to school into downtown Portland. I usually met my friend at the MAX stop but since I wasn’t there, she came to my house. As we watched the news, the second plane hit. We couldn’t believe it. It was hard to watch and hard to look away.
We ended up going to school and there were only a few faculty and students. The few of us that were there, gathered in a classroom. A television was wheeled in and we watched for some time. We ended up going home early.
As we rode the MAX home, I remember a woman crying and saying that she just wanted to get to her children. The days that followed this terrible act were days full of patriotism and kindness. American flags were flying everywhere. The stores were sold out. Everyone had such pride in America. People started talking to their neighbors. You would hug people that you had never met but you understood their pain.
I remember hoping we could hold on to how pure that feeling was.
9/11 COMMUNITY MEMORIES
Judy Thompson:
This memory is overwhelming. I was getting ready for work early morning and the TV coverage came
on, the tower billowing with thick black smoke and seeing the huge hole in the tower. I called my husband at his work on told him what I was seeing, he said that couldn’t be real, for a few seconds, we did not speak, then with disbelief, we knew what I was relaying to him was indeed happening. We need to share our memories. Thank you for gathering.
Tawnya Edmonds:
I remember waking up in the morning. I turned on the news as I always did. On it I see utter panic. One plane already had hit the first tower. I was in awe! My senses came to me, and I quickly woke up my roommate shouting that our country is under attack! She probably thought I was being over dramatic up until I went into the living room again after waking her, and the second plane hit. I started thinking of all the people. I remember watching people jumping out of the buildings. All I could do was cry. This overwhelming sense of fear came over me. As I kept watching, there was reports of a third plane heading toward the Pentagon. All the emotions that I felt that day I’ve never felt before. In the days after, it was crazy not seeing planes leaving the airport. It was scary. Everytime I drove 205 from work and back, I would cry. I was shook! Today I still feel emotional about it. I’ve got tears in my eyes writing this. I hope we never have another event happen like this again, but I also know how easily it can.
Ben Tiscareno:
I was in college, staying overnight at my girlfriend’s apartment. Her alarm clock was set to play the radio, which made a big difference, because in my apartment the alarm was an annoying electronic ‘beep-beep-beep!’ She was also a veterinary student, which meant her alarm went off ridiculously early, when most of campus was still soundly asleep. That morning it was tuned into the Rick Dees Top 40 morning show.
Ah Rick Dees; playful, entertaining, silly, sometimes pulling pranks. Instead of music or the usual DJ banter when the radio turned on that morning, he kept talking about fire and stairs. Those were the first words I remember hearing from Rick Dees that morning - fire and stairs. He was on the radio interviewing someone who had run out of the first tower, before the second one was hit. Of course I didn’t know this at the time. I just knew he was talking about fire, and stairs.
My first thought was this being some kind of odd prank Rick Dees was pulling. But his usual antics didn’t involve flames, or people in panic. Then other words started coming through my sleep fog. “Airplane” and “bomb” were mentioned a few times. Some people were trapped, and many repetitions of New York. Over and over, something in New York.
My brain began putting together the questions he was asking, and the answers coming over the radio. I stopped my girlfriend’s hand as she reached for the snooze button. Spoke my first words that morning, “Wait, listen a minute. This is... something is off. This isn’t normal.” She groaned and dragged herself off to get the morning started, into the shower. I sat up in bed and listened to the radio a few moments - I remember those voices felt like a tiny window into something much larger.
She didn’t have a television in her apartment, so I dressed and shouted into the bathroom, “Love you, be safe today. Something is very wrong in New York” before leaving. Our WSU campus is in the middle of Southeast Washington state, so I imagine she thought that was a very odd thing for me to say.
7 minute drive across a sleeping campus. Every minute seemed to matter. I left the radio on but it was the same tiny window of information coming through. An airplane had hit one of the towers in New York, there was fire, and people were stuck. That was all I was getting. I suppose that’s all most of us knew at first. Got home, ran into my apartment and turned on the television. All three of my housemates were out cold. There was yet no footage of the first building being hit, just rumors and video of the smoke pouring out. I quickly ran down the hallway waking my roommates up, telling them something bad was happening in New York. Like my girlfriend, they probably thought it was a very odd thing for me to say. Back into the living room I went. Had to see what was going on. Seconds before one of my roommates sleepily wandered into the living room to join me, the second tower was hit. The channel I was watching had a live video on the towers when it happened. Images forever burned into my memory, with horrifying crystal clarity. That’s when I remember the terror, the shock, the fear, really beginning to sink in. We are under attack. I just watched it happen live. There is no safe place anymore.
Every event which took place after the second tower being hit served to sink in that new reality. There is no safe place anymore.
Much of the following few hours are a trauma-induced mix of clarity and blurred memories. I’ve talked to enough fellow Americans to know a lot of us went through that. Couldn’t peel my eyes away from the television. Two of my housemates were glued to it like I was. Someone made breakfast for us. Probably our third housemate. I think I skipped my first class, but made it to my student office job at 10 am. Half of the staff didn’t even come in. Its all anyone could talk about.
By late afternoon some sense of order and half-understanding was beginning to return. The trauma and terror did not lessen, not for a long time. But the conversations began to shift, and people were beginning to talk about what we were going to do. To be safe. To recover and rebuild after this. The anger and thirst for vengeance came a little later that day. But before that, our town and campus began to take on an incredible feeling of unity. We were ALL Americans that day, deeply to our blood and bones. This was our country, and these were our people. We were going to get through this, and we were going to come out stronger because of it. We all felt extremely vulnerable and unsafe, even on our campus in the middle of farming country. But we were going to watch each other’s’ backs and get through this.
Monica Jacquette:
I was donating blood. I have something rare in my blood that is used for preemie’s. Like clockwork I had standing appt every 2 months. It was early in the am and we were all watching it unfold and the coverage. The silence was deafening. Everyone was in shock watching the TV.
Erica Rolf Winnestorfer:
I dropped my husband off early for work, and was heading back home and heard Daria on the radio say “We aren’t sure, but it looks like it might have been a terrorist attack.” I came home with my son and turned on the news; he was three and couldn’t understand why the news was on all day, and why I was so focused on it. I remember watching the second plane hit, and later, the towers buckling. All I could think about was how the world would never be the same and that even though I had gotten out of the military a few years before, so many of my friends were still active duty and were going to war. Most have, some have died. It’s important to never forget.
Kathleen Jenkins:
I was living in Alabama at the time. I was in school at PE class when over the radio there was an emergency announcement and we heard about the first plane. As kids we didn’t understand what was really happening yet. As the day continued we started to hear more about what was happening - to the point that teachers couldn’t teach because they themselves were listening to the radio or watching television. I remember getting home and seeing the video of the second plane and just the shock that I felt. It’s one of those things you don’t forget. I remember how well we as a nation stood up TOGETHER and rallied to support our loved ones, our neighbors, and our community after that event.
Jubilee Beatley:
I remember I was six and my Mom came and told myself and all my siblings to come watch the news and she would explain what was going on. We used to watch the news every morning together as a family so this didn’t seem to off. I remember watching the smoke billowing out of the tower. I remember the second plane hitting. I remember people jumping and the tower collapsing. We watched all day but to a six year old it
seemed so distant. What I remember the most though was my Dad was a night shift cop in Portland. He didn’t come home that day in case a riot broke out.My mother cried. I remember when President Bush made his announcement that we were going to war. My father didn’t come home for a few days and we watched the riots and tried to pick him out in the midst of all the Riot Officers.
Bethany Hoffee:
I was in Northern Idaho with my parents visiting family friends. I had known the couple we were visiting since I was in grade school, and their son and I were best friends, in fact we swore at 6 and 7 years old that we were going to get married when we grew up. That didn’t happen, but we always stayed close.
I was in their basement, dozing on an air mattress with my son who was just shy of 5 months old, I was awake, but didn’t want to get up yet cause my son Mike was still sleeping.
I heard footsteps running down the stairs and my Dad who is not a small man came thundering through the room to the bedroom where my mom was still asleep. He threw open the door and yelled “A plane just crashed into the World Tower!” He then ran back upstairs to where the tv was.
All I thought was my dad had been fooled, it was probably a new trailer for a movie that was coming out soon, and in poor taste they made it seem like a live broadcast to get peoples attention. My dad thundering through the room woke up my son so I changed him and quickly headed upstairs to find out what was REALLY going on.
They had an open air layout of the main floor of the house, and from the top of the stairs from basement you could see the tv. The image that is burned in my mind is the image of the 2nd tower with a hole shaped like a plane like in a cartoon in its side, and people falling(later revealed to be jumping) from the windows. Later, firefighters rushing in to try and help those trapped, and then the ultimate horror, the tower collapsing in on itself, leaving little to no hope of any rescue for those still in the building.
Breakfast was subdued that morning, no one wanted to talk much cause everyone was in shock about the fact that not 1, not even 2, but 3 planes had crashed that day. On the ride back to Oregon my parents kept the radio on cds, refusing to listen to the radio cause it was only repeating the few snippets that were known at the time, and they didn’t believe in getting worked up until more had come out and things were clearer.
I sat in the back seat, keeping my son entertained but in the back of my mind all I could think about was all those people, minding their own business living their lives, and they had been attacked. My husband was in the Navy, and being his spouse there is always the fear he wont come home. I had also been the target of protesters and that sometimes your family wasn’t safe BECAUSE your family member was military so my safety wasn’t threatened by the attack as in my mind it was par for the course.
What made me upset and worried was innocent people who had nothing to do with the government, nothing to do with the military, had become targets and were killed because of it.
By the time I had gotten home to Oregon, it had been revealed(or announced I am not sure as I didn’t hear it on the radio) that Al Qaeda was behind the attacks, and that they were a terrorist organization from the middle east, and commentaries about those from the middle east and those countries ranged from anger to hatred. My heart sank, my husband was deployed on a 6 month tour, he wasn’t coming home, he would be lucky to come home for Christmas. My son’s first Christmas was going to be a dark one because everyone would be looking over their shoulder at every middle easterner with suspicion and fear.
I was willing to tell my story because I don’t want people to forget that day. Another day in history like D Day, or the Attack on Pearl Harbor. After that day people were eager to name and identify the enemy, and I don’t blame for that it is easier to fight and protect when you know who it is. The enemy was an outsider to the country, so all outsiders start to be lumped together, all becoming the enemy. I don’t want the world we have now to become the normal and just accepted. Things may not have been perfect before 9-11, but the way people try to control everyone so harshly and demanding to be obeyed wasn’t there.
Jeremiah Dustin Harrington:
I remember my wife waking me up saying a plane hit the world trade center. It was a nightmare. My son’s birthday is a
It was very emotional, sad and chaotic. It was like a war zone. It is very very difficult to talk about. I won’t ever forget.
Keavy Gray:
Our bedroom TV was on a timer program to awaken us with the news... We didn't move out of bed for hours... A seamstress friend sewed up 5oo little flags and passed them out at a large event we had a couple days later. My greyhound and I still wear ours on 9/11.
Ragged and Dirty. and cherished.
Lety Juarez-Sisson:
I was in college. My son was 4 at the time. Our routine was to get up turn on the tv for him while I made breakfast and got us ready for the day. While in the kitchen and it still gives me chills I hear him say mommy plane go boom. What an odd thing to say. He said it a few more times and then it really hit me so I go over to the tv and realized he witnessed the 2nd plane hitting the tower. I remember freaking out not understanding what was happening at the moment. Crying in shock, I pulled myself together and went to class with my son attached to my.hip. The campus was quiet. People were trying to go about their day and rumors were flying about which places would be hit next. One of my classes we just talked trying to comprehend the events when another professor busted in almost yelling classes cancelled go home now.
I like many were glued to the tv watching the news heartbroken.
Jennifer Matteson:
I had just graduated high school and was working at Walmart before I started college in the winter. I was asleep on my friends couch, she lived right across from the fire department. That morning I was awoken when a fire truck siren went off. A few seconds later my friends mom walked into the house saying she heard something terrible on the radio and that it had to be a joke. She turned on the tv and we watch the news in stunned silence. I went to work later that day and the atmosphere and mood of customers and employees seem somber. A lot of people were shocked and couldn’t believe what had happened happened. It like this horrible nightmare that was full of uncertainty for what was to come.
