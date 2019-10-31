The Columbia County Board of Commissioners is planning a public hearing at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 6 in the Commissioner Public Meeting Room, Room 310 of the County Courthouse, to consider the adoption of a Parking and Towing Ordinance. The board is hoping the public will attend the hearing to share their thoughts.
The ordinance will establish “regulations for the parking and towing of vehicles and other activities on County roadways in order to prevent safety hazards, such as obstructed views are caused by parked vehicles and other activities within roadways.” According to County Communications Manager Karen Kane, the ordinance will apply to unincorporated areas in the county.
“We haven’t given the public the opportunity to know that we’re working on this ordinance or to comment, so we want people to comment,” Kane said. “It’s always good to hear from folks that have experiences and if we need to make changes we can do that. We’d rather do that before the ordinance is passed than afterwards.”
Kane said there is currently no ordinance for the issue, and it’s something the County has been looking at for some time in the interest of public safety given the increased traffic the county has seen in recent years. They want to ensure people don’t park on corners where others can’t see around them, and that trucks or motorhomes aren’t left on the side of the road.
Kane said it’s not about going after people who don’t have a place to live, as that would just kick the can down the road and she said the County isn’t interested in doing that. However, if something is a public safety hazard – collecting junk and attracting rodents – then, she said the County would want to take care of that.
“It’s not about neighborhood issues or citing people,” Kane said. “We realize folks are going to stop at garage sales and may not be the required distance from the roads. The deputies will have discretion on whether to cite someone. This just makes it good for everyone, our residents, visitors and deputies.”
