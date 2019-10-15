The Port of Columbia County held a groundbreaking ceremony on Monday, Oct. 7 for a new hangar and office building at the Scappoose Industrial Airpark. The building will be built-to-suit for Devinaire LLC, and will be used as an administrative, operations and maintenance facility.
The company provides private jet charter services from Portland to Seattle and other destinations in the Pacific Northwest, as well as aircraft maintenance and storage services.
The project plans call for 27,000 square feet of clear-span hangar space with complete utilities and fire protection and 4,500 square feet of office area. The project was initially stalled due to expensive state fire safety regulations for the construction of airplane hangars.
The port has worked closely with the local and State Fire Marshal’s offices, State Building Codes Division, the City of Scappoose, and other key stakeholders over the last year to implement a suitable and affordable solution for this project, possibly making it a model for new airport projects statewide.
“This has been a really long process, but one that needed to happen due to the complexity of the project,” said Devinaire’s owner Aaron Soule. “We’ve had many bumps in the road to get here, but we have had a great experience working with the Port of Columbia County. They’ve shown they are very pro-business, so we’re excited about that.”
Construction of the $3.25 million building is partly being financed by a $2.5 million loan from Business Oregon, with that total cost repaid by Devinaire through monthly lease payments to the port. When the building is complete, Devinaire will move its current operations from Hillsboro to the Scappoose Industrial Airpark, employing up to 20 people.
Port Commissioner Larry Ericksen said this is a testament to what can happen when different leaders in the community come together. “This is going to bring good jobs and a good tax base, and I’m really glad that the port is in a position to be able to do it.”
“Today is a significant groundbreaking because it welcomes another aviation company to the Scappoose airport,” said State Sen. Betsy Johnson, D-Scappoose. “We believe that this is going to be the first in a series of groundbreakings as OMIC and the Oregon Manufacturing Innovation District takes off. Today is just one more step in an almost 40-year vision for the potential of this airport and we’re glad to have Devinaire in the neighborhood and look forward to a long and productive business relationship.”
Contractor JH Kelly was awarded the contract for the construction of the building, which is expected to be complete by May of 2020.
