When St. Helens local Janice Tauscher was 23, she was pregnant with her third child. She had two daughters from a previous marriage and was now pregnant with her third child, but the child’s biological father had just left her six months pregnant. She was a struggling single parent now, and she had a difficult decision ahead.
“I just thought, you know, I’m not providing a good home for my daughters. I felt that it was better for me to give him up for adoption so that he would have a better life,” Tauscher said.
So, when her son was born, she wasn’t allowed to hold him because of the choice she’d made. Tauscher said her goodbyes.
However, four days after the adoption, the boy’s father returned. He and Tauscher got back together, and he asked her if she could “get the baby back.” But Tauscher had been given a time frame to change her mind, and that time had passed, so she reached out to the caseworker who handled the adoption.
“The case worker had told me it takes a very unselfish mother to give her baby up to have a better life, and the case worker shared that with the adoptive parents,” Tauscher said. “And so, Craig knew that always, all of his life.”
Until recently, Tauscher had been searching for her son for 54 years. She’d gone onto the internet, put in his birthday and where he was born, but never got any results back. Most recently, her friend got her a DNA kit for Christmas, just in case the adopted son had tried the same thing. They wanted to find him, too. Tauscher said she never gave up, even though she’d heard that boys don’t usually look for their biological parents as much as girls do. She wondered if he even wanted to find her.
Then, on Sept. 17, 2019, after a lifelong search, a message came via Facebook.
“Hello, my name is Craig Blair,” the message read. “I recently had my DNA analyzed on AncestryDNA and just got my results back. You were listed at the top as a match for a parent.”
Blair went on to explain when he was born, and that he’d reached out through the Ancestry website but was afraid Tauscher didn’t check it often. So, he’d tracked her Facebook down using a matching picture and hoped she didn’t mind him contacting her there.
“I have been waiting to find my birth mother for a long time. I never expected it would happen as easily as this. I wonder if you have been hoping I would look for you and contact you some day,” the message from Blair read, adding that he still lived in Montana near where he was born. “Please write back if you would be interested in connecting.”
Tauscher said when she read the message, she was “on a cloud.” In tears, she responded. “I’ve wanted to contact you for so long. I’m so excited, you have three sisters and a brother.”
A family reunion
Blair had known he was adopted since he was very young. He said his parents told him what little they knew about his birth mother, and that she had given him away because she’d wanted him to have a better chance at a life that she couldn’t provide.
Throughout the years, his adoptive mother continued to encourage him to one day look for his birth mother. At first, Blair said it felt like a “really difficult task” because the records were sealed. He knew he needed a lawyer and a valid reason to get the documents opened, and he was overwhelmed with the process and didn’t know where to begin.
“I kept saying to myself time is running out. If she’s still out there – maybe she’s passed away,” Blair said.
Finally, Blair’s adoptive sister gifted him a DNA kit.
“I never thought that when I got the results back that I would have her listed right at the top,” Blair said, before explaining how he tracked down his birth mother’s Facebook page. “I noticed that the friend request had been accepted, and then the message started coming through. You know, the little dots going by … she’s writing to me. She’s writing to me now!”
As fun as it was, Blair said it was also overwhelming at first. The same day he found Tauscher, he started getting messages from his sisters, and Tauscher had warned him: “Okay the news is out, they’re going to be contacting you. I hope you’re ready because we’ve been looking for you for such a long time.”
The first phone call came, and they shared their histories with each other. Blair let Tauscher know that his life had turned out well, he had a family and he was a man of faith. He worked for Youth with a Mission (YWAM) now, a Christian missionary and outreach group, and lived in the next town over from where he was born.
Tauscher told him about his siblings – two half-sisters, and two full siblings she’d had with Blair’s father. The two of them had continued on with their relationship for 12 years before it ended, and Blair’s birth father had since passed.
Finally, Tauscher’s children arranged for her to go and spend a week with Blair in Montana. He stood waiting for her at the airport with a sign that read, “Mom, I’ve been waiting 54 years to meet you!”
Onlookers spotted the sign and gathered around, many of them recording the reunion on the phone, which you can watch here.
Tauscher, who had not been allowed to hold Blair as an infant, only wanted to know one thing: “Do I get to hold you?”
Making up for lost time
Tauscher said she is grateful to her son’s adoptive parents for giving him a good life, and grateful that he’s always known why she had to give him up.
While they were in Montana, Blair shared his life with her and Tauscher pointed out places she’d known when she was still living there. Blair now worked for YWAM inside the building that used to function as an air force base where his adoptive father worked. As it turned out, Blair’s birthmother had always had a fascination with the very house in which Tauscher was born. It was up for sale, so Blair called the realtor and they took a tour.
“Then also discovering that within a block of my house is the home where my great aunt and uncle used to live,” Blair said. “Just having shared the roots of location, to know the same places … I never dreamed that would be the case.”
After that vacation, Blair came to St. Helens for Thanksgiving, where Tauscher and three of his siblings still live. His fourth sibling lives in Scappoose. They had 22 family members gathered, and they had not seen a group that large gathered in years.
“They hadn’t all gathered together in such a long time, but they gathered together because I came, and I just felt like, you know, wow. Because of me … ” Blair said. “I got emotional about it in the evening just thinking about it. This is really an amazing and historical time for our family to gather together and to welcome me so openly and lovingly.”
Tauscher agreed. She said she is proud of what her son has become and the life he’s had and feels blessed that they’ve found each other. They talk regularly now, via text, phone calls and video chats on Tauscher’s iPad, which The Chronicle used to catch up with Blair while Tauscher asked for a tissue to dab away the happy tears lifted at the retelling of their story.
They laugh over how much Blair looks like his siblings, and her, and how obvious it is that they all inherited the same sense of humor.
At the end of our time together, this reporter asked Blair and Tauscher if there was anything else they wanted to talk about … anything they wanted our readers to know about their story that we hadn’t discussed?
“I don’t know how much you readers are …” Blair said, before pausing to regather his thoughts. “In terms of their faith in God, but this is really a God story for me and a testimony of God’s goodness. I think the timing was in God’s perfect timing for me to meet my family, even though it took so many years to find them, and I’m just very thankful for that. I’m thankful that God gave me a family that I can be a blessing to, and that this reunion has in turn been a blessing to all of my mom’s family. That, to me, is really the most important thing about this story.”
