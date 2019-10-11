The Columbia Pacific Food Bank (CPFB) officially launched their FEED capital fundraising campaign with a private event held on Sept. 28 at the building which will become their new home.
According to Development Director Meagan Fawcett, in keeping with the spirit of the campaign, all of the food served at the event was donated. Chefs at Wild Currant and Big River Bistro came in to pick up all of the ingredients from the food bank’s pantry and used it to prepare the meals served to guests.
“The event was a huge success,” Fawcett said. “The community really stepped up and helped us out. All food was donated, including the alcohol.”
Attendees were able to tour the new building prior to construction, which is slated to begin in March of 2020. Each CPFB board member had a room of focus so, as individuals walked through, they could hear first-hand about the space and specific stats related to the food bank to showcase the need to support ending hunger.
Senator Betsy Johnson, who helped the food bank get a jump on things the week prior by sponsoring a dash for supplies at St. Helens Market Fresh, led a financial ask for the night.
“We received $17,000 from the floor that night,” Fawcett said. “Prior to the event, Betsy and I took time for meetings and making calls to ask for financial support, so we could hit my goal of $50,000 to kick off the capital campaign. I am excited to say we have met that goal.”
All volunteers and members onsite were wearing their FEED t-shirts, and similar merchandise is now being sold to support the campaign with the same logo. Music was facilitated by local Nina Reed. Sandra Dee Barrett, of Scappoose’s Branches Church, brought in 17 volunteers to clean up the space, according to Fawcett. Austin Tanner, owner of Cathedral Coffee in Scappoose, also showed up to assist.
“I am forever grateful for the hard work these folks put into cleaning up our space. Without them, this event wouldn’t have been nearly as successful,” Fawcett said. “Utilizing the space prior to construction really showcased the need we have for funding.”
The CPFB’s next step in their fundraising campaign is to set up a “GoFundMe” which organizers hope will reach and motivate families in Columbia County via social media and the internet. The CPFB will also be hosting a Coffee and Commerce event for the South Columbia County Chamber of Commerce from 8 – 9 a.m. on Oct. 11, with a similar format to the Sept. 28 event. All citizens of Columbia County are welcome to attend.
