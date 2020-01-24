Soggy winter gardening
With the exception of higher elevations, we dodged the extreme snow. I would hate to be a winter weather forecaster here. Deep cold Arctic high pressure domes wander and drop south but their direction is flexible and the point of collision with the warmer, moisture laden lows causes snow somewhere, but this time north of Seattle and in the Cascades in both states. Since I am not fond of snow (the winter of 2008 with 20 inches at our house cured me of any lingering snow infatuation) the weather so far is fine.
It is soggy. There isn’t much you can do with water saturated ground. It makes no sense to dig to transplant out of place landscape material or plant seeds directly in the soil. Even walking on soggy, bare ground isn’t really good. The best project for now is pruning both fruit trees and berries as needed.
Our normal winter weeds are slower this year, though a few warmer, drier days will get them excited. Gardeners that covered bare garden ground with either a cover crop, mulch, or a tarp will have fewer weeds later. It isn’t too late to mulch or tarp but somewhat late for cover crops except winter grains.
If you plant peach trees (brave gardener that you are) you might want to spray copper to control peach leaf curl. It isn’t 100% effective and needs to be repeated on dry days through February. Best answer for curl, which really does weaken and kill peach trees, is to purchase curl resistant varieties like Frost and others. Check tree catalogs (see below) for choices.
Homes that have primary or back-up wood heat can generate a lot of ashes. There is a sense that wood ashes can be valuable in a garden or landscape but not much knowledge about how much and where they are best used (and where they shouldn’t be used). So here is the scoop: Wood ashes are mostly calcium, potassium, and silica. Ashes should not be used around acid-loving plants like blueberries and rhododendrons. Ashes around a blue-flowered hydrangea can turn next-year’s flowers red-pink. And too much wood ashes in a vegetable garden or landscape bed can cause some nutrient deficiencies since potassium is “clogging” the root uptake portals.
So here is what I think can be used safely per 100 square feet (a 10’ x10’area): 1-2 gallons of not “super-packed” wood ashes. This would translate to 10-20 gallons per 1000 square feet. They can be used in the vegetable garden, the lawn, around roses, and around established trees. Spread as evenly as possible. There would be no need to use fertilizer with much potassium in it, especially in the vegetable garden if you used near the upper end of the recommendation.
Scab resistant apples
I have had several calls about apple scab and whether the dormant copper or lime sulfur sprays would help much with that disease. The answer, sadly, is no. Raking leaves will help some and the weather conditions in April and May dramatically affect how much scab infection occurs. If those months are moist, like last April was, the more scab you will see. We didn’t see much scab last year because pollination was so poor we didn’t have many apples to see scab on.
However, there are several apple varieties that are very scab resistant. Even in the worst scab-weather conditions, they come through relatively unscathed. The two most widely planted are Akane, a great tasting early apple (early September maturity) and Liberty, a fine all-purpose mid-late fall storage apple. There are other varieties being brought into the commercial trade that also look promising. For more information go to the OSU link on scab: https://pnwhandbooks.org/plantdisease/host-disease/apple-malus-spp-scab. Also look through the catalog selections being offered by Raintree Nursery in Morten, Washington (http://www.raintreenursery.com/ ) and One Green World near Oregon City. (http://www.onegreenworld.com/).
Chilling requirement satisfied, some buds are swelling
You will soon notice signs of active bud swelling. We have had enough cold weather to satisfy the plants’ chilling requirement (an amount of time exposed to temperatures below 42°). Given a little bit of warmer weather and they could get really enthused about growing. Then if we get a serious cold snap (15° or less) there could be a lot of plants in trouble.
Garden talk
The Columbia County Master Gardener Association is hosting a talk on Growing Orchids on January 23 at 6:30 p.m. at the Extension office in St. Helens. The event is free and open to all.
Bee talks
Columbia County Beekeepers Association regular meeting: Thursday, February 6 at 6:30 p.m. at the Columbia River P.U.D. building in Deer Island on Highway 30 just south of Deer Island Store. Open to beginning and more advanced beekeepers. Always interesting hive topics.
Columbia County Beekeepers Association Full-Day Intensive Beekeeper training: Saturday, February 8 starting at 8:30 a.m. and going to late afternoon. Cost: $40. Registration desired by February 1.
Master Gardener™ class signups being taken for 2020 class in St. Helens
The OSU Extension office in Columbia County will be offering the Master Gardener™ training again this spring. This year, we are trying a new schedule that allows people that work to attend. The classes will be held on Wednesdays from 6 p.m. – 9 p.m. and on alternate Saturdays from 9 a.m. - 4 p.m. for about 10 weeks starting February 5, at the Extension office in St. Helens.
Cost of the program is $100 which includes a large resource book. Some scholarships are available. Master Gardeners are responsible for providing volunteer gardening education to the community as partial payback for the training.
If interested in the program, call the Extension office at 503 397-3462 for an information packet. Online registration is now available at https://tinyurl.com/ColumbiaMG2020. We can also send you an application and/or you can come into our office to sign up.
Free newsletter
The Oregon State University Extension office in Columbia County publishes a monthly newsletter on gardening and farming topics (called County Living) written/edited by yours truly. All you need to do is ask for it and it will be mailed or emailed to you. Call 503 397-3462 to be put on the list. Alternatively, you can find it on the web at http://extension.oregonstate.edu/columbia/ and click on newsletters.
Many Extension publications available online
Are you putting up salsa, saving seeds, or thinking about planting grapes? OSU has a large number of its publications available for free download. Just go to https://catalog.extension.oregonstate.edu/. Click on publications and start exploring.
The Extension Service offers its programs and materials equally to all people.
Contact information for the Extension office
Oregon State University Extension Service – Columbia County. 505 N. Columbia River Highway St. Helens, OR 97051.
Phone: 503 397-3462
Email: chip.bubl@oregonstate.edu
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.