Local author Sharon Hughson releases a new series on November 8, 2019 and invites readers to celebrate with her at Cathedral Coffee from 6:30 to 8:00 p.m.
A Pondering Heart introduces Hughson to two new publishing “playing fields.” While she has seven digital-only titles contracted with Sweet Promise Press, this book is the first Hughson is independently publishing under the InkSpired imprint. Hughson’s other books are romances, either Christian or sweet, but the Reflections series is historical women’s fiction.
“Everyone says publishing a book is easy but that hasn’t been my experience,” Hughson said.
There are so many steps in getting a book done well, and Hughson’s perfectionistic tendencies haven’t allowed any shortcuts.
A Pondering Heart is a biblical fictionalization about Mary of Nazareth with first-person narration that puts readers right in the middle of the Nativity. Reviews on Amazon are overwhelmingly positive using words like “touching,” “engaging,” “realistic,” and “well-written.”
At the Nov. 8 event, Hughson will have books on hand for purchase. Refreshments and bookmarks are available for everyone, and the coffee counter will be open for those who want a specialty drink from the barista at Cathedral.
Doors open at 6:30 p.m., and attendees will be able to handle the first book in this new series as well as her mini-series called Love’s Texas Homecoming. Other paperbacks written by the author will be available for purchase, and there will be several door prize drawings.
At 7 p.m., Hughson will read a short excerpt from A Pondering Heart and open the floor for questions. She will be available to autograph purchases. For more information about the author and her titles, visit the website sharonhughson.com.
