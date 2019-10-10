Claire Catt has some big shoes to fill in her new role as Executive Director of United Way of Columbia County. She will step into the position that has, until Friday, Oct. 11, been filled by Kathye Beck for the past 24 years.
Beck notified her board several months ago that she would be retiring, and a traditional interview process began. Catt, who had been working for Columbia Health Services (CHS) for the past two years, was excited when the board extended her the offer, but due to pregnancy and the birth of her newest child, she couldn’t start as soon as everyone wanted her to.
It could be considered a clear sign that Catt was the right person for the position, because she said the board was very flexible in working with her to fill the role.
“I’m really excited. The United Way office has right up the hallway a childcare center, so my baby can go to work and have childcare right beside me now,” Catt said.
Catt’s love of Columbia County is apparent when she speaks about moving from CHS to United Way. Prior to her time at CHS, she spent about seven years working as a Nutrition Educator for the OSU Extension Service – both could be considered positions of service that require compassion and dedication to the community’s overall health.
“I love Columbia County. I love raising my kids in Columbia County and I believe passionately in the work the United Way does, not only through the giving, but volunteerism and advocacy for those focus areas,” Catt said.
She admitted it’s been a difficult time to be a brand-new Executive Director for our local United Way, because she stepped in right in the middle of their capital campaign season. Right now, her job, in addition to learning about the daily tasks that Beck accomplishes, is working with employers to have their employees sign up for the 2020 donation year. This will ensure they have everything in line for payroll deduction beginning in January.
She said she will always remember her first day as Sept. 11, and in just under a month, she’s been working on outreach. Catt said Georgia Pacific is a really strong partnership, as well as the local PUDs, but she’s also trying to build new partnerships with the county’s largest employers to provide a way for their employees to give locally.
“100 percent of what’s given in Columbia County stays in Columbia County,” Catt said.
United Way of Columbia County focuses on three areas: education, health and financial stability for all. Some of the programs that are funded include home delivered meals, which involves giving funds to our local food pantries to facilitate that process. They also help fund the Dolly Parton Imagination Library, which provides a book a month to local children in the county aged zero to five years old. That program currently has about 1,100 children signed up.
“So, we need more families to sign their kids up, but that’s an example of one education specific project that’s funded through United Way,” Catt said. “The Columbia Pacific Food Bank is a donor that receives money from United Way, as well as Columbia Community Mental Health and the Community Action Team for several programs, including their seniors and disability program and their parenting programs.”
Beck, who plans to take a vacation for the rest of the month after her last day, said she’s excited to see Catt take over. She was quick to say Catt has jumped in with both feet and is staying above water.
“I think she’s going to be great. She’s got energy and enthusiasm and great connections in the community, so I think she’s going to be a great person to make United Way grow and continue to increase the awareness in the community,” Beck said.
There is a retirement celebration scheduled to honor Beck, scheduled for 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Nov. 14, at Columbia River Reception & Events at Meriwether Place, located at 1070 Columbia Blvd. Anyone who has worked with Beck or knows about her impact on the community is welcome to come and celebrate with her.
“I’m excited to leave and start a new adventure, but I’m sorry to leave because I’m going to miss all the people I’ve worked with over the past 24 years,” Beck said. “It’s been a phenomenal adventure serving here at United Way and it’s been such a privilege to work with everyone to make a difference in the lives of the people of Columbia County.”
When asked about her goals as she steps into the role, Catt said her top priority is to continue the legacy that Beck has built, and to expand and build new partnerships and innovative programs.
“Give generously and give where your heart tells you to give in the future. Really keep your eyes out,” Catt said. “United Way will continue to do programs such as Clatskanie’s Health and Safety fair, diaper drives and school supply drives, but hopefully, we’re also expanding and tapping into more opportunities for volunteerism. We want to get community members of all ages engaged with acts of volunteer service in our local community.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.