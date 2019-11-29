Before opening Columbia River Jewelers in Scappoose last year, Erika Czerniejewski had been a jeweler at Jared’s for five years and spent several more years before that training with other artists. She felt like her community needed a local jeweler that they could go to and trust.
“We needed somebody who also does repair in town,” Czerniejewski said.
The jewelry store, located at 33555 E. Columbia Ave Suite 116 in Scappoose, celebrated its first-year anniversary on Saturday, Nov. 23, with some “awesome deals” on gold and silver jewelry. Also on tap was an appraiser, as well as some antique and estate jewelry.
“Just some really fun stuff that you don’t usually see in this area,” Czerniejewski said.
Czerniejewski also runs a local farm called ‘Muddy Hearts’ which sits right down the Scappoose/Vernonia Highway. She said one of the reasons she wanted to open was so she could do a better job focusing on the small operation.
“I run a humanely-based, pasture-focused, lamb, poultry and pig operation,” she said. “It’s very small, but I make sure all the animals have a name and I know their personalities.”
Since opening, she has the freedom to “jump home” to the farm if there’s ever a problem, given it’s only a couple of minutes’ drive up the road. She can take care of the animals if needed and come back to work.
She said she knew her jewelry store would make it to a year in business, but said they’re hoping to make it five years, 10, and 15 years.
“I’m just looking forward to the next goal,” she said.
Columbia River Jewelers offers, what Czerniejewski said, are the best quality and best priced diamonds that you’re going to find in the area. The store also offers ethically sourced gemstones that are mined directly, though she does have a few pieces that she still gets from “good quality vendors.”
“We avoid conflict stones and our metals are all recycled,” she said.
Click through the photo album above to see more from Columbia River Jewelers' first anniversary.
