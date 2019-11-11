The River City Singers has just held two dynamic jazz and swing concerts in Scappoose and Clatskanie, teaming up with the Big River Big Band, and is now starting to rehearse its new Christmas repertoire.
There are two major concerts each holiday season, and this year they’ll be held at 7 p.m. on Dec. 21 at The Grotto and at 3 p.m. on Dec. 22, at the Christian Church in St. Helens.
The choir also often sings carols for “Shop Small, Saint Helens,” “Donut Day” and for the Kiwanis Daybreakers. Artistic Director Alice Boyer’s vision for the River City Singers is taking it from strength to strength.
Anyone who loves to sing is welcome to join this non-audition choir, and now would be a perfect time to start. Rehearsals are from 7-9 p.m. on Thursday evenings at the First United Methodist Church in St. Helens, located at 560 Columbia Blvd.
