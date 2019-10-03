Wednesday, October 2
• No events scheduled
Thursday, October 3
• 4 p.m. Girls Junior Varsity Soccer at Oregon City High School
• 4 p.m. Coed Varsity Cross Country Trojan Relays
• 4:15 p.m. Girls Junior Varsity II Volleyball at Parkrose High School
• 4:30 p.m. Boys Junior Varsity Soccer vs. Century High School
• 5:30 p.m. Girls Junior Varsity Volleyball at Parkrose High School
• 6:45 p.m. Girls Varsity Volleyball at Parkrose High School
• 7 p.m. Boys Varsity Soccer vs. Century High School
• 7:30 p.m. Girls Varsity Soccer at Oregon City High School
Friday, October 4
• 7 p.m. Boys Varsity Football Scappoose High School Homecoming
Saturday, October 5
• 8 a.m. Girls Varsity Volleyball St. Helens Varsity Tournament
