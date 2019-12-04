Wednesday, Dec. 4
• 4 p.m. Boys Novice Wrestling Banks High School
Thursday, Dec. 5
• 4:30 p.m Boys Junior Varsity II. Basketball Reynolds High School
• 4:30 p.m Girls Junior Varsity II. Basketball Reynolds High School
• 6 p.m Girls Varsity Basketball Reynolds High School
• 7:30 p.m Boys Varsity Basketball Reynolds High School
• 7:30 p.m Girls Junior Varsity Basketball Reynolds
Friday, Dec. 6
• 12 p.m Coed Varsity Wrestling Tillamook Smoker
Saturday, Dec. 7
• 5:15 p.m Boys Junior Varsity II. Basketball Silverton High School Home. 7 p.m Boys Varsity Basketball Silverton High School Home
