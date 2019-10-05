Columbia City Community Library announces new morning hours and the return of the popular “story time”. Beginning Oct. 1, the library will be open Monday, Tuesday and Saturday from 10 am to 2 p.m., and Wednesday and Thursday from 3 p.m. until 6 p.m. Library Director Cathy Lundberg is also reinstating the popular children’s Story Time on Mondays at 11 a.m. Children of all ages and their adults are welcome.
Facilities Improvement Project Coordinator Kit Gardes cut a ceremonial ribbon during the Sept. 14 City Celebration marking the completion of the project which included a new pathway, fencing and outdoor lighting. On hand were Columbia City Mayor Casey Wheeler, St. Helens School District Superintendent Scot Stockwell and members of the Friends of the Library board. The project was financed through generous gifts from library patrons and community volunteers.
Columbia City Community Library is a free, all volunteer, self-funded library serving everyone in Columbia County. For more information, go to the library’s website: www.freewebs.com/cccomlibrary/.
