The Lions are wrapping up their fall sports regular session next week, and congratulations are in order to the Lady Lions volleyball team for finishing 3rd in league play, according to Athletic Director Ted Hirning. They will be heading to Round 1 of the playoffs on Saturday, Nov. 2. (Team and location to be determined.)
The varsity Lions football team had their last home game on Tuesday, Oct. 29, against Forest Grove, which was also senior night for their football, band and cheer seniors. Next week, our boys’ and girls’ soccer teams will celebrate their seniors during their final home games.
Come out, celebrate, and support our Lion athletes.
SHHS sports schedules
Wednesday, Oct. 30
• 3 p.m. Coed Varsity Cross Country District Meet at Blue Lake Park
Thursday, Oct. 31
• 4:30 p.m. Boys Junior Varsity Soccer vs. Milwaukie High School
• 4:30 p.m. Girls Junior Varsity Soccer at Milwaukie High School
• 7 p.m. Boys Varsity Soccer vs. Milwaukie High School
• 7 p.m. Girls Varsity Soccer at Milwaukie High School
Friday, Nov. 1
• 7 p.m. Boys Varsity Football TBD Location TBD
Saturday, Nov. 2
• TBA Girls Varsity Volleyball TBD OSAA State Championships (Day 1) TBA Away
