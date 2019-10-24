The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) has announced their three newest nominees for Hometown Heroes, and now have a list of requested items the community can help gather to support these heroes serving overseas. They also plan to support the 99 soldiers from the local St. Helens National Guard unit who just shipped out.
Donation boxes are now set up in Ichabod’s Restaurant, Dairy Queen, and the Roadrunner Gas & Grocery in Scappoose. For those wishing to donate in other areas of the county, there is a drop-off location in Clatskanie at the American Legion Post 68, and in Vernonia at the R&S Market. Those in St. Helens can take their items directly to the CCSO office.
The CCSO received their wish list of items directly from soldiers, who shared what they would love to receive while deployed. Donations will be accepted through Oct. 31.
Three new nominees
These three individuals join Cassandra Gardner and Lucas Young, who were announced in previous weeks.
• The first new Hometown Hero nominee is Zacory Clegg, an E-5 in the United States Army and is currently stationed at the K-16 Air Base in South Korea.
Clegg was born in the Kelso/Longview, Washington area and moved to St. Helens prior to attending high school. He graduated from St. Helens High School in 2013 and joined the army right after.
Clegg and his wife Cyrsta, along with their two sons, three-year-old Luca and 10-month-old River, currently live in St. Helens where Clegg’s father and stepmother, Matt and Dee Dee, also reside. He enjoys playing guitar and video games, and in his spare time he likes to work on his jeep and dirt bike.
• Our next Hometown Hero is Major Leland Piccolo of the United States Army National Guard, and is currently deployed to Doha, Qatar.
Piccolo graduated from Churchill High School in Eugene, Oregon and attended college at Pacific University in Forest Grove, Oregon. Piccolo now lives in Scappoose with his wife Anne and their two daughters.
When not serving our country, Piccolo works as a Physician’s Assistant. His favorite activities include running, RV’ing in his 5th wheel, and grilling on his Traeger. He is also a big fan of the Oregon Ducks.
• Our third new Hometown Hero is Master Sergeant Darci Snyder of the United States Air Force, and is currently stationed in Ramstein, Germany.
Snyder moved to Columbia County with her family in 1993. She graduated from Scappoose High School in 2002 and then immediately enlisted with the Air Force, beginning her career in September of that same year.
Snyder married her husband Corey in 2008, and had a beautiful daughter together, Kinley, in 2013. She enjoys traveling, playing soccer and spending as much time as possible with her family and friends.
