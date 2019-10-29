Two members of the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) have been placed on administrative leave for unrelated issues due to personnel matters, according to Sheriff Brian Pixley.
Pixley said the move to place Corrections Officer Sgt. Carolyn Townsend and Jail Commander Cpt. Tony Weaver on leave was prompted by two separate complaints the office received. He said there is no criminal investigation underway, and currently, there are no disciplinary actions being taken.
The sheriff said he has appointed an acting jail commander to fill Weaver’s spot in the interim.
Pixley said the complaints are being taken seriously and more information will be released pending a personnel investigation.
