The Columbia County Rotary Club and St. Helens High School are pleased to honor Karina Vargas-Delara as the October Rotary Student of the Month.
Karina is an outgoing, positive student and role model. She is our Senior Class President and demonstrates outstanding leadership for our entire school community. She is sweet, kind and often has a great attitude and smile. She is a strong advocate for all voices to be heard, especially during discussion.
At the end of last year, she identified the need for our students of color to have a place to come together and discuss ways to ensure they feel supported and involved. This year, she founded the Student Diversity Union and has actively been recruiting students to participate in a powerful group to promote student voice.
Karina challenges herself to see different points of view and to take on tasks (and courses) that are difficult. Karina spreads joy and inclusivity in the classroom through her compassionate nature. She is willing to speak up on important issues even when her opinion may not be the most popular in the room and has created moments in class that really made students look at what they thought and forced them to look at things through a different lens.
This year, she was also identified as a student to participate in our inaugural Sources of Strength peer leader program to create support systems and student campaigns to address student mental health and to prevent suicide. Karina is truly a warrior for social justice and activism to ensure students social, emotional, and academic needs are met with successful outcomes.
