Community Action Team’s Warming Center plans to open this winter from December 1, 2019 through March 1, 2020 on nights where the temperature drops below 32 degrees. The center offers cots, bedding, snacks, hot drinks, showers, and laundry facilities to those who would otherwise have no warm, dry place to sleep.
In order for the Warming Center to open, a significant number of volunteers are needed to fill the following three shifts:
• First shift, from 7:30 p.m. to 12 a.m.
• Second shift, from 12 a.m. to 4 a.m.
• Third shift, 4 a.m. to 8 a.m.
If you are interested in donating your time, volunteer orientations are scheduled to take place at Community Action Team, 125 N. 17th Street in St. Helens on the following dates:
Wednesday, November 6 from 6:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.
Saturday, November 16 from 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.
For more information, or if you are unable to attend one of the upcoming events, contact Heather Johnson by email at hjohnson@cat-team.org or by phone at 503-369-4889.
