On Oct. 2, the Columbia County Board of Commissioners, alongside SAFE of Columbia County’s Executive Director, Ellyn Bell, proclaimed October as Domestic Violence Awareness Month – and there are several plans in place to increase education and awareness around the subject.
Domestic Violence Awareness Month began as The Day of Unity in 1981, and focused on connecting advocates working to end domestic violence across the country. By 1987, the day had grown into an entire month devoted to mourning those who have died due to domestic violence and celebrating those who have survived while connecting those in the work to end the violence.
Throughout the month, SAFE will be participating in activities devoted to the cause, and first up is a Domestic Violence Vigil to be held at 5:15 p.m. on Oct. 9 on the Columbia County Courthouse steps. Bell said the vigil will last about 15 minutes and is simply a way to honor the memory of those who’ve lost their lives and the courage of the survivors of domestic violence.
“We want to not only enhance the awareness of people in the community, but to encourage people to volunteer in the community,” Bell said. “We need to do a strong push for new volunteer advocates.”
Volunteers do go through a 40-hour training and background check, but Bell said it’s a good opportunity for college students or those interested in social services, as long as they’re over 18 years old.
Volunteers answer phones for the SAFE hotline and can work from home as their answering service directs calls to volunteers wherever they are and to whatever phone number they choose. Bell said childcare volunteers are also needed for support groups, as well as for various projects, like the Tap Into Wine event scheduled for the end of October.
From 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 23, SAFE will host a volunteer appreciation event at Tap Into Wine, located at 313 Strand Street in St. Helens. While there, attendees can learn all about what it takes to be a volunteer and meet current volunteers who are already involved in the work.
There is also a Domestic Violence Awareness booth which has been set up upstairs in the County Courthouse, where people can find further education, take a pledge to help end domestic violence, gather resources, and share their stories of hope.
Brown Butter Bakery is also supporting the cause this month with purple frosted cupcakes and treats. Community members can stop by the bakery to grab a treat and a purple ribbon to show their support.
“We wear purple because, in the United States military, the purple heart is presented to those who have been wounded while serving. Survivors of domestic violence may also be wounded both physically and emotionally,” Bell said. “The color is meant to be a symbol of peace, courage, survival, honor and dedication to ending violence.”
For Bell’s part, she said she does this work because we owe it to the future to try to help families be less violent.
“If we can help families and partners be less violent and raise kids less violently, we have an opportunity to really have a healthier society where everyone is safe,” Bell said. “Most of all, people should be safe in their homes, whether they’re children or moms or dads.”
If you or someone you know is dealing with domestic violence or sexual assault and need assistance, you can contact SAFE of Columbia County through their 24-hour help line at 503-397-6161. Calling this number will connect you with a Certified Advocate with special knowledge on domestic and sexual violence, and stalking. SAFE advocates are local and have information on resources available to you in your own community. Confidential advocates are available to you anytime, day or night.
