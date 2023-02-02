Danny Alan Swanson left with the angels on Jan. 6, 2023 in a peaceful moment with family and friends at the age of 72. He was a graduate from Scappoose High School and Oregon State University with degrees in Civil Engineering and Construction Management. He was an avid Beavers football fan and had a lifetime career in the environmental and wind turbine industries.
Danny was an incredible husband, father, and friend to many. He loved life and enjoyed many adventures with his wife Micaela of 38 years, traveling, golfing, being involved in the rodeo, and spending time with family and friends. Danny was also known as Diesel Dan while driving to rodeos or Papa to his grandkids and many family friends.
Danny is survived by his wife Micaela (Larrinaga) Swanson; children, Chris (Lorrie) Christian, and Racquel; Eric (Stephanie) Levi, Dylan, and Gracie; Ashley (Jason) Austin, and Cole; Rachel (Nate) and baby arriving April 25; siblings, Jerry Swanson and Marlys German; and many nieces and nephews.
A celebration of life will be held in his honor from noon – 4 p.m., Sat., March 18, 2023 at St. Helens Elks Lodge, 350 Belton Rd., St. Helens, Oregon.
Please sign our online guestbook: https://www.bowmanfuneral.com/?obituary=Danny+Alan+Swanson.
