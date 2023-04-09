The St. Helens Planning Commission will discuss HB 3115 recommendations to the City Council during its meeting on April 11 at 6 p.m. During the session, the Planning Commission will attain feedback and provide recommendations for a subsequent discussion (targeting April 19) with the City Council, according to the agenda packet.
House Bill 3115 states:
"Provides that local law regulating sitting, lying, sleeping or keeping warm and dry outdoors on public property that is open to public must be objectively reasonable as to time, place and manner with regards to persons experiencing homelessness."
The key points are the "time, manner, and place" regulations. People who will rest or camp on public property must be provided "objectively reasonable" guidelines that dictate when, where, and how they can reside.
City Administrator John Walsh gave some insight on why the upcoming planning meeting is important and some background context on the process.
"The Oregon Legislature has given jurisdictions until July 1, 2023, to adopt any changes related to the Bill. To meet this deadline, the St. Helens Planning Commission will discuss any ordinance changes related to HB 3115 at their April 11, 2023, meeting," Walsh said. "This will be followed by City Council reviewing rules on April 19, 2023. Ordinances require a first and second reading and then take 30 days to go into effect under non-emergency circumstances.
"Nothing conclusive has been decided yet. Based on the current feedback we have received, managed sites are not the preferred direction we have heard from community groups. City staff needs to gather feedback from the April meetings with the Planning Commission and City Council in order to draft an ordinance for consideration."
Speaking to the Chronicle, Planning Commission Chair Steve Toschi said that the Planning Commission meeting on Tuesday is a significant opportunity for the public to better understand the potential ordinance. It should be noted that Toschi does not represent the views of the City of St. Helens.
"This will be the first time in the history of St. Helens, as far as I know, that the Planning Commission will be presenting a statute to the City of St. Helens for its consideration," Toschi said. "The Planning Commission is sending a historical piece of proposed legislation that's been well thought through and vetted."
Toschi wants to determine whether the steps that are being taken are objectively reasonable from the perspective of people experiencing homelessness. Toschi is concerned about potential lawsuits against the city due to HB 3115.
"It's my personal opinion that people should attend and listen and be aware; I just simply want an awareness that the issue is being discussed, and that they definitely should be interested in this issue, it may affect them," Toschi said.
Citizens can submit written comments on the resolution, but Toschi wants the public to be there and gain an understanding of the statute as the process progresses.
