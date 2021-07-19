After a year hiatus due to COVID-19 restrictions, the City of St. Helens is pleased to announce the return of the annual Citizens Day in the Park event.
Gather your family, grab your neighbors, and plan for a day of fun at the fourth annual Citizens Day in the Park hosted by the City of St. Helens. The community celebration is scheduled on from noon to 3 p.m. Aug. 7 in McCormick Park, 475 S. 18th Street in St. Helens. A grand opening celebration for the newly installed McCormick Park playground equipment will take place at 11:30 a.m. before Citizens Day events begin.
Citizens Day in the Park is a day focused on making and strengthening community connections. It’s an opportunity for people to put down their cell phones, turn off the television, and enjoy a day of fun in a local park with friends and family. Activities are family-friendly and designed for a wide age-range.
The day is organized under the direction of the St. Helens City Council. Councilors spend the day cooking and serving food for the free community barbeque and being available to chat with the St. Helens community.
Prior to the start of Citizens Day events at noon, the City of St. Helens invites the community to attend the grand opening celebration of the new McCormick Park playground equipment at 11:30 a.m.
McCormick Park is now home to one of the largest all-abilities playgrounds in the Pacific Northwest. Improvements were funded through money the City sets aside for park improvements and thanks to a Moda Assist grant won through community voting. The Moda Assist Program is a partnership between Moda Health and the Portland Trail Blazers to bring positive outcomes to local communities. The program committed $20 per each Trail Blazers assist during their games to install an all-abilities playground at the end of the 2020 season. Representatives from Moda Health and the Trail Blazers will be at the grand opening ceremony on August 7.
Citizens Day in the Park events start at noon with a car show hosted by the Highway 30 Cruisers. In addition to classic cars, there will also be vehicles from the St. Helens Police Department and Columbia River Fire & Rescue.
A free barbeque lunch also starts at noon thanks to generous donations from local businesses, according to a release from the City of St. Helens. Food is available on a first come, first served basis while supplies last. The St. Helens Recreation Center will provide lawn game equipment and family activities to enjoy. There will be live music during the event.
Vendors, businesses, non-profits, and community groups are encouraged to set up a booth. Normal vendor and booth fees are being waived for this event. The deadline to apply to host a booth is Friday, July 30. Contact St. Helens Deputy City Recorder Lisa Scholl at lscholl@sthelensoregon.gov or 503-366-8216 to sign up for a booth or vendor spot.
Due to limited parking during the event, the St. Helens Recreation Center parking lot will act as overflow parking. The St. Helens Recreation Center is located at 1810 Old Portland Road and is directly across the street from McCormick Park. Handicap spaces will be reserved inside McCormick Park for those with accessibility needs.
The St. Helens City Council is still organizing additional activities. Look for updated activities to be announced on the city’s website at www.sthelensoregon.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.