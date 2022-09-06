On the morning of March 31 an officer-involved shooting occurred at a Scappoose towing company.

The suspect suffered fatal wounds. The shooting involved Columbia County Sheriff Brian Pixley and Oregon State Police (OSP) Sgt. Chad Drew.

The shooting

OSP troopers and Columbia County Sheriff's Office (CCSO) deputies, including Sheriff Pixley, responded to the call of a disturbance call involving a suspect at Grumpy's Towing at 53279 Columbia River Highway.

As officers arrived on scene, law enforcement agents, including Pixley, ordered the suspect to drop his weapon..

The suspect, identified as 39-year-old Michael Stockton, fired multiple shots at two law enforcement officers, and the officers returned fire, hitting Stockton, according to investigators. No officers were injured during the gunfire.

Multiple law enforcement agencies, including St. Helens and Scappoose Police also responded to the incident. Officers at the scene rendered aid to Stockton until medical personnel could take over. Stockton was later pronounced deceased.

The Washington County Sheriff's Office conducted the shooting investigation and forwarded the findings to the Columbia County District Attorney.

In late August, Columbia County District Attorney Jeff Auxier ruled that the shooting was justified.

Details revealed

Now that the investigation has ended and the DA has made his ruling, Sheriff Pixley agreed to talked with The Chronicle about the event.

The Chronicle: Describe how you were involved in this shooting, and how it transpired.

Brian Pixley: March 31 started like a typical Thursday. On my way to work, I received a call for assistance. (Since we are understaffed, I sometimes clear calls on my way to work.) CCOM advised me that Oregon State Police was responding to Grumpy’s Towing and asked if I could assist. I was less than a mile away so I headed over. Once I arrived at Grumpy’s, I put on my body camera, walked to the entrance, and briefly spoke with two civilians. They indicated the suspect, who was inside the building.

The suspect saw me walking towards him, then turned and walked towards the back exit of the building. I called out “Sir, come here” a couple of times, but he did not respond. As soon as he stepped outside, he turned to face me and fired a shot at me.

I immediately drew my firearm and called “Shots fired!” over the radio. I followed the suspect outside. Once outside, I turned to my right and saw the suspect standing about 10 feet away from me with two guns pointed at me. He started shooting and my body camera fell to the ground. I ordered him to drop his gun but he didn’t, so I fired my gun. He turned to run away, but continued firing at me so I continued to fire back, striking him.

The suspect fell to the ground on the opposite side of a car in the lot, but continued firing at me. I radioed to dispatch that the suspect was down but still shooting. While on the ground, he continued firing. I moved to get into a better position to engage him, but couldn’t locate a direct line of fire and realized that any further shots from me would be fired towards the highway, so I chose not to shoot. Instead, I continued to yell “Drop the gun!” and “Put your hands up!”

Over two minutes later, OSP Troopers arrived. The suspect continued to fire so one of the Troopers raised his rifle and fired several shots at the suspect. At that point, the suspect dropped his guns. The Troopers and I approached the suspect to take him into custody and render aid.

We performed CPR and rescue breathing until medics arrived. When medics arrived, the suspect was pronounced deceased.

The Chronicle: At the moment you had to fire your weapon, what were you thinking?

Pixley: I was thinking that I couldn’t let this guy hurt anyone. There were civilians on the premises and additional police on their way and I knew he wouldn’t hesitate to shoot them if given the chance.

The Chronicle: Directly after the suspect was down, what did you do?

Pixley: I radioed dispatch to let them know the suspect was down but still had his gun. I continued to order that the suspect drop his weapon, but he did not do so and continued to fire his gun at me.

I continued to monitor his location to ensure he couldn’t harm anyone nearby.

The Chronicle: Is this the first time in your law enforcement career that you have engaged in a shooting and killed a suspect?

Pixley: Yes, this is the first time in my 20-year career that I have ever had to discharge my weapon at a person.

The Chronicle: What was your feeling after you learned that the suspect was killed in the shooting?

Pixley: Honestly, I don’t know. I had just been through a highly charged critical incident and spent several minutes performing CPR on the person who had just tried to kill me. I was happy to be alive, scared, sad - you name the emotion, and it was probably there.

The Chronicle: Certainly, you and other members of your team have extensive training to be prepared for the use of deadly force. Briefly describe that training and when you believe it is necessary to use deadly force.

Pixley: Training for the possibility of having to use deadly force starts early in your career and continues regularly throughout an officer’s years of service. This training provided me with the skills needed to handle the situation. “You fall back to your training” was certainly true in this situation and I’m glad I had 20 years of training and preparation to fall back on.

The Chronicle: What do you take away from this experience?

Pixley: Several things. The first is to be thankful for what you have because you never know how quickly it can be taken away until someone is trying to do just that. I’m grateful to not have lost everything. On a similar note, I am reminded that it is critical not to become complacent as a police officer because even seemingly minor calls can quickly become a life or death situation.

In addition, because of this situation and my role as Sheriff, I have been able to review CCSO’s policies and procedures for Officer Involved Shootings and make some significant changes. Through the unique perspective of being both a policymaker as well as an involved officer, I was able to identify some areas that can be improved.

These changes will better ensure that any future Deputy who is involved in a similar situation has a more defined process and better-wrap around services that they may need to help them fully recover, both physically and mentally.

The Chronicle: What do you hope the public takes away from the shooting?

Pixley: My hope is that the public sees that police officers are humans with human emotions, feelings and families who are put into impossible situations. Their training helps them to make the best decisions they can to ensure the public is safe. Situations like this not only affects the officers involved and their agency, but also their friends and families.

I am truly humbled by the outpouring of community support both myself and my wife received throughout this incident. Those words of support and encouragement lifted us up as we began the healing process. Feel free to add any other comments you might have. We would greatly appreciate your responses as soon as possible.

I can’t help but think what may have happened if I hadn’t been less than a mile away from Grumpy’s when this call came in.

This incident highlights the need for additional deputies to serve Columbia County. For years, I have been talking to the county commissioners about the need for additional deputies to serve Columbia County. While I’ve been successful in adding additional deputy positions each year, CCSO is still severely understaffed.

I will continue my appeals to the county commissioners for additional staff funding so our county and our deputies are better protected.