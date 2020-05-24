Is it law and order as usual at our courts and district attorney's office during the pandemic?
To find out the true impact of COVID-19 on our justice system, we sought insight from Columbia County District Attorney Jeff Auxier.
The Chronicle: Earlier, you had told us that the most urgent trials are continuing through the pandemic. Specifically, what are the range of those trials and how are they proceeding?
Jeff Auxier: Yes, that’s right. Shortly after the pandemic first hit the Chief Justice of the Oregon Supreme Court issued an order that reduced court activity down to “essential functions.” For prosecutors, that meant that most of our cases were postponed, but that we could still hold court hearings for defendants that were in jail.
Since you are innocent until proven guilty, the Chief Justice felt that it would be unjust to force someone to sit in a jail cell without a trial for the entire duration of the corona virus. In order to protect their rights, we couldn’t wait for pandemic to be over to have their cases heard. So if you were a dangerous individual who needed to be held in jail until your trial date, we treated their cases the same way we always did and held hearings throughout the COVID-19 crisis.
Another important thing to mention is that the court was also open during this time to issue restraining orders. If you were or are being abused or stalked the courts would hear your case even during the crisis.
The Chronicle: What trials are postponed or canceled due to the pandemic and why?
Auxier: The Chief Justice was not willing to hold a trial unless it was absolutely necessary. That meant that if you were out of custody while your case was pending the court continued the case into the summer. If you were in jail as you waited for your trial, we did not delay it at all, as I describe above.
The Chronicle: What are the challenges that your team faces with continuing daily operations under the state's Stay Home order and social distancing guidelines?
Auxier: Our office is small, and our employees work in a tightly-packed physical space. It isn’t safe for all of us to be working in the office at the same time. Early on I ordered my staff and prosecutors to work from home.
My office manager Dawn Hunt and I physically staffed the office, and other employees were only invited in on an “as needed” basis. I have a great group of employees who were all willing to come in to the office as needed to do our work and protect the public, so a lot continued to come in anyway, but we have worked hard to keep our numbers down so we could spread out and keep each other safe.
The Chronicle: Overall, as DA, how do you see the pandemic and its impact affecting justice in our county?
Auxier: The pandemic has not impacted our ability to protect the public. If we thought someone was a danger to the community, Sheriff Pixley and I do not hesitate to detain that person in our jail and my deputies and I have been fighting in court throughout the pandemic to make sure that they stayed there. Nothing about the coronavirus changed that.
That having been said, “justice delayed is justice denied." Victims and defendants alike should be entitled to a swift resolution of their cases and because of COVID-19 we have seen some delays. It breaks my heart, but we could not defy the Chief Justice’s orders and it was the right thing to do for public health.
Auxier added what he calls "a few stray thoughts."
First, the work of our local law enforcement throughout this crisis has been extremely commendable. While the rest of us have been sheltering in place, they have carried on investigating cases and making arrests just like it was any other day. They are doing what needs to be done to protect us, even if that means exposing themselves and their families to serious health risks.
Second, the same could be said for court staff and the Columbia County citizens who have sacrificed their own physical safety to serve on juries during the pandemic. I actually wrote an op-ed piece praising the work of our recent
Auxier also submitted the following Chronicle Guest Column.
The COVID-19 crisis has been a difficult time for all of us, and we have all made sacrifices. This has definitely been true for the public safety community.
As District Attorney, I want to acknowledge the sacrifices of our recent grand jury, an unsung group of Columbia County citizens who have helped make our community safer during this crisis.
Under Oregon law, prosecutors cannot charge a criminal with a felony without the approval of a grand jury. That means that if I want to charge someone with a felony crime, I must convene seven jurors from our community, present the jurors with evidence at a hearing, and allow them to vote on whether to press charges. When most of us get jury duty, we expect to show up at a courthouse, spend an hour listening to a judge, and then go home without actually hearing a case. That isn't what happens if you are picked for grand jury.
Citizens who get selected for the grand jury must spend at least a half a day, once a week, for two months listening to the attorneys from my office present their evidence. It can be tedious and time-consuming work, but the only way we can hold a felon in jail is to have these seven grand jurors come to the courthouse, hear the evidence, and approve of the charges.
While I am not at liberty to name the individual members, I want to honor the service of the Columbia County grand jurors that served from the beginning of March through April 2020, right in the middle of the pandemic. At a time when we were supposed to be self-quarantined at home, this group of devoted Columbia County citizens honored their civic obligation, gathered within a courtroom (spread out as much as possible to maintain social distance), and did the work that needed to be done to make sure criminals would lawfully remain in our jail.
While we made every effort to ensure their safety, the grand jury nevertheless placed their own health at risk in order to protect the public. They also had a great attitude throughout the process, asked excellent legal and factual questions, dutifully held the state to its burden, and even offered to continue their service through the month of May.
A new panel of citizens was sworn in as grand jurors last week. I am certain they will continue the tradition of civic-minded service that we saw throughout March and April. This last group of grand jurors was simply the latest example of how lucky we are to live in our great community, but as District Attorney I did not want it to go unrecognized.
