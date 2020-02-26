St. Helens resident Thelma Bonar is thankful to be alive and credits a CC Rider Bus driver with saving her life.
The life-saving incident happened on Valentine’s Day after Bonar had scheduled a ride through CC Rider’s Dial-A-Ride service in advance to get to a personal appointment. Bonar regularly uses Dial-A-Ride to get to and from errands and various appointments and she is always consistent with confirming the appointment and the ride day of.
When the driver, Roy Hettinga, arrived at Bonar’s house and knocked, nobody answered the door. He then called the CC Rider office to let them know no one had answered, and the dispatchers called the appointment place to confirm Bonar was not already there. They also then realized Bonar had not confirmed her ride that morning like she usually does. Realizing this, CC Rider called for a welfare check through the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office.
When the sheriff deputy arrived, Bonar was discovered to be having a medical emergency. Through quick action by the deputy, she was able to get the emergency medical attention she needed.
Dial-A-Ride is a curb to curb service and doesn’t follow the same route every day. Instead, the driver comes to the passengers’ homes, often taking senior citizens and the disabled to medical and other appointments.
The service receives ride requests in two ways. One is through a brokerage called Northwest Rides, which helps people covered by Medicaid. CC Rider’s dispatchers offer the second way through a shared online portal. Rides can be used for medical appointments or for other personal appointments.
“Our priority is medical, because there’s a huge demand for it,” CC Rider administrative assistant Angela Garrett said.
Bonar’s appointment on the bus was a regularly scheduled ride in the south county, Garrett said, describing Bonar as a long-time passenger who is well-liked and who often chats with dispatchers when she makes calls. She is consistent and reliable, always making sure to call and confirm her appointment the day of with the dispatchers, Garrett added.
On this day, Bonar hadn’t done that and the bus driver was not able to get Bonar to come to the door. Hettinga immediately knew something was off.
“I knew something wasn’t right when my passenger didn’t come out to the bus," Hettinga said. "I gave a her few minutes and then went to ring her doorbell. There was no answer and so I contacted dispatch and they then called her phone. I had also knocked on a different door and wondered why her dog wasn’t barking. All of it was not normal and I knew from past contacts with her that she had been having problems with falling."
As the sheriff’s deputies arrived they and Hettinga entered the house and found Bonar unresponsive.
“I’d had a collapse or something and they had to revive me, and give me sugar because I’m diabetic,” Bonar said.
Bonar said she was very grateful for Hettinga’s quick action.
“I haven’t seen Roy yet, but when I do, I’d like to give him a big kiss,” Bonar said. “To know that he was the one that opened the door to find me, otherwise I would have been here all day or all month or whatever. To know that he saved my life….” Bonar trailed off, struggling to find the right words.
“I think it was worth saving,” she said.
Dispatchers are usually in charge of the scheduling the routes, basing them on where their passengers are going. They make schedules every day, scheduling routes five days out, and every once in a while, people can slip in on a last-minute basis.
Adrienne Cain, the dispatcher who called to do the welfare check for Bonar, had a few words to share about the incident.
“The three of us all had a little part in the resolution of helping this resident,” Cain said. “Working here for four years (being a driver and dispatcher) you build a rapport with the regular riders and when something is out of routine with them, it starts you thinking and you just go into action. I think any human being would do the same.”
CC Rider made a Facebook post about the incident, and Garrett said it has been their most-viewed post in recent memory, with their analytics showing over 5,000 people had read the post.
To Garrett, this incident shows how important CC Rider is to the community.
“I just think it’s important to realize this stuff does happen and there are people who don’t drive for a reason,” Garrett said. “It sort of illustrates the need for it out here, illustrates the relationships people form with each other after working with each other so long.”
CC Rider has been struggling to close the gap between revenue and expenses, and the transit agency has been running in the red for a few years now. One of the lines that is the most expensive and has undergone the most cuts is the Dial-A-Ride service, with operators now only
allowed to drive within a mile away from their regularly scheduled route. Columbia County has declined CC Rider’s request to raise the rate for MTR Western, the outside agency contracted to work with the transit service.
Along with being the most expensive service, Garrett said Dial-A-Ride also is the most popular service.
“We get more requests than we can fill every single day, but there isn’t the money to pay for it,” Garrett said.
Hettinga also reflected on a CC Rider Facebook post about the incident, claiming the CC Rider Dial-A-Ride service in particular is important for elders in the community, and encouraged Columbia County residents to do more to support the service.
“With so many baby boomers reaching the age where they can no longer drive, this service quite literally is their life line. We need to step up to the task of supporting one another, for we are all part of this community,” Hettinga said.
Along with being a regular passenger on CC Rider, Bonar has been active with trying to get CC Rider more funding, including voting “yes” on the most recent failed ballot measure to create a service district for the transit agency.
“I’d do anything to get that thing funded, because it’s such a wonderful service,” Bonar said.
