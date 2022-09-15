Celebration of life for Ginni Davis will be held Sat., Sept. 17, 2022 from 1-4 p.m. at Caples House, 1925 First St., Columbia City, Oregon.
Online Poll
Latest Chronicle E-Edition
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
More Featured Stories
More Featured Stories
Bulletin
Trending This Week
Articles
- Developing: Residents call police about screws lodged in tires
- Wildfire Danger: Fire districts close all burning in Columbia County
- This Week's News
- Wildfire Season: Stay indoors to avoid dangerous smoke
- SNAP for Children: Oregon to issue $46 million in additional food assistance
- The Forgotten Story: Pixieland documentary refreshes memories
- Most Viewed / Exclusive: Sheriff reveals specific details of fatal shooting
- Dead Trees: 'Drastically alter' fire behavior, reduce options
- Here's What's Happening: Community Calendar
- SNAP: Oregon clients to see $69 million in addition food benefits
Bulletin
More News
Several coastal river basins, including Nehalem, Tillamook, Nestucca, Siletz, Yaquina, Beaver Cr., Alsea, Umpqua, Coos will be open to wild Coho harvest this year beginning as early as Sept. 10, according to the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife (ODFW). Read more
A video documentary about a former Oregon Coast amusement park has generated high views on social media and renewed memories of what life was like years ago in Lincoln City. Read more
While this has been a slow but good tomato year (so far), there have been several concerns that have been different from previous years. Read more
The Oregon Mass Timber Coalition will receive over $41 million from the federal Economic Development Administration (EDA) as one of 21 American Rescue Plan Build Back Better Regional Challenge (BBBRC) winners. Read more
The St. Helens High School varsity football team heads to Woodburn for a non-league gridiron battle Friday evening, Sept. 9. Read more
More details are emerging about the recently approved federal Inflation Reduction Act. Read more
St. Helens High School (SHHS) has transitioned to cashless, digital ticketing through HomeTown Ticketing for high school sporting games. Read more
Cory Young looks for St. Helens High School football Lions to accomplish more this year than they did last. Read more
The pandemic recession brought unparalleled job losses - in both speed and scale - to Oregon in March and April 2020. Two years later, the state's labor market has experienced a remarkable turnaround. Read more
St. Helens Finance Director Matt Brown is on paid administrative leave following a city investigation into his performance and conduct. Read more
I’ve had well over 45 first days of school as a student and as an educator. Without a doubt …
According to research there is estimated to be close to some 20,000 different species of bee…
Gutted. Betrayed. Enraged.
At around 7 p.m. on August 28, along Highway 30 in the location of the Scappoose Dairy Queen…
As you may know, it is a changing and somewhat challenging time for small businesses across …
Kathryn (Kathy) Houghtelling was born and raised in St. Helens. She was born on July 5,1957 …
Two important things happened on May 21, 1927, Lindbergh landed in France and Dan Koch was b…
Karen Clarice Lee passed away peacefully in her sleep at home in Deer Island, Oregon on Aug.…
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.