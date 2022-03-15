The process to receive a Concealed Handgun License (CHL) has been greatly improved thanks to implementation of a new program at the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, according to a release from the sheriff's office.
Under Oregon Law (ORS 166), if you wish to carry a handgun concealed upon your person, or concealed and readily accessible within a vehicle, you must have a concealed handgun license (CHL).
Applicants can now apply for a new CHL, renew their current CHL, transfer a CHL, submit a change of address or request a duplicate CHL entirely online, then make an appointment for fingerprinting and identity verification.
Previously, the wait time for a CHL could be six to right months or more, largely due to applicants who required multiple appointments due to incomplete applications and missing information. With the new program, the wait time has been reduced significantly.
Just a month into the program, wait times for an appointment are already down to just two months, according to the release. For those without the access to apply online, special time has been set aside for completing the application using equipment at the sheriff’s office.
“Concealed Handgun Licenses are important to citizens of Columbia County and we’re making that process easier to navigate. This project has been part of a direct effort to provide better services to our community,” Columbia County Sheriff Brian Pixlle said.
Learn more about applying for a CHL at https://sheriff.columbiacountyor.gov/TestFAQ .
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.