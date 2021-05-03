James Ronald Hansen passed away on Dec. 2, 2020 at the age of 80.
A graveside memorial will be held at 1 p.m. on June 19, 2021 at Green Mountain Cemetery in Rainier, Oregon. A reception will follow at Hudson Park Pavilion.
