James Ronald Hansen passed away on Dec. 2, 2020 at the age of 80.

A graveside memorial will be held at 1 p.m. on June 19, 2021 at Green Mountain Cemetery in Rainier, Oregon. A reception will follow at Hudson Park Pavilion.

