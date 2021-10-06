Kenneth Attwood Bergman, a former resident of Rainier, Oregon, passed away on July 25, 2021. A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. on Oct. 16, 2021 at Rainier Senior Center, 48 W 7th St., Rainier, Oregon. Reception to follow at El Tapatio in Rainier, Oregon.
View the online version of our 2021-22 Columbia Pacific Get Ready G…
View the online version of our 2021-22 Columbia Pacific Get Ready G…
Online Poll
Latest Chronicle E-Edition
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
More Featured Stories
More Featured Stories
Trending This Week
Articles
- Food Assistance: State corrects earlier information
- Most Viewed / SNAP: Increases to continue permanently
- Big Drug Bust: Largest meth seizure in Oregon history
- Local Tradition: Halloweentown Pumpkin Lighting
- Recruiting: Columbia County law enforcement challenged
- Halloweentown: St. Helens 2021 signature event opens Sept. 18
- Transition: Port of Columbia County announces 2 resignations
- Wildfire Season: Rain allows burn bans to end
- Trending / SNAP: Single largest and permanent benefit increase in food stamp history
- Up In Flames: Structure fire in Clatskankie
More News
“We are starting again from scratch,” Rainier City Administrator Scott Jorgensen said as the city launches a third effort to hire a new police officer. Read more
First Fall Frost Read more
It is an iconic site along the Riverfront District in St. Helens but for the past few years the 8,600-square foot big yellow Klondike Hotel and restaurant has been sitting idle. Read more
View the online version of our 2021 Halloween Guide here! Read more
Happy October! Fall is a special time in St. Helens. Read more
The impacts of the hospital capacity crisis created by the surge in infections from the COVID-19 Delta variant and a staffing shortage continued in the second quarter of 2021, according to a newly released financial performance report from Apprise Health Insights. Read more
The St. Helens School District has seen 260 students quarantined at various times since Sept. 1 due to COVID-19, according to the latest report outlined before the St. Helens School Board Wednesday night, Sep. 22, at its regular monthly public session. Read more
The St. Helens High School varsity football team heads to Forest Grove for competition Friday, Oct. 1. Read more
Ground is being cleared for a new multiple family housing complex along Gable Road just east of Highway 30. Read more
The St. Helens School District has paused in-person learning at Lewis and Clark Elementary School. Read more
In our many conversations with our readers in the past year, we’ve learned a lot about what …
Happy October! Fall is a special time in St. Helens.
Dear Governor Brown,
The conversation around mental health has taken center stage, with Selena Gomez, Simone Bile…
As a restoration volunteer at Nob Hill Nature Park, I would like to communicate my outrage a…
Betty Louise (Patterson) Sexton, age 86, passed away September 12 at her home in Warren, Ore…
Gordon Dickie Gortler, 83, of Columbia City, died on Oct. 2, 2021, in Portland, Oregon. Gord…
Michael Gordon Klein, age 78, of St. Helens Oregon, passed away July 27, 2021 in his sleep d…
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.