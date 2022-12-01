Lenard Grant Olsen, “Lenny”, of Scappoose, Oregon, passed away on Nov. 19, 2022 at the age of 65, after a valiant six-month battle with esophageal cancer.
Len was born on Nov. 21, 1956 in Riverside, California to Camilla and Delvin Olsen. He moved to St. Helens, Oregon at the age of seven. His early years were filled with camping adventures with his cousins on their many trips to visit family in Minnesota. He participated in Boy Scouts where he especially enjoyed hiking, kayaking and mountain climbing. In Boy Scouts he summited Mt. Hood and earned an Eagle Scout commendation in 1974 from the Governor of Oregon. He graduated from St. Helens High School, class of 1975, where he played football and participated in Police Scouts.
After high school, he studied Law Enforcement and Criminal Justice at Portland State University. In 1978 he was hired by the Oregon State Police and worked as a Trooper in Albany for four years, transferring to Beaverton where he worked patrol until he became a Detective for OSP in Portland in 1985. His first assignment was on the notorious Green River Killer case.
Through the years, Len worked on many task forces and eventually specialized in narcotics enforcement. The majority of his career was spent with the Regional Organized Crimes in Narcotics (ROCN) task force in Portland, and the CENT Team in Columbia County. He became an expert on all aspects of narcotics enforcement, working undercover for a few years. Some of his cases were featured on the 1980’s television show “Cops.” His fellow policeman considered him a natural at being a detective and street cop.
Len enjoyed police work so much, he retired at 50 from OSP and went back to policing after a one-year break. He worked another 15 years, right up until his cancer diagnosis, for the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office. He worked, first, as a game officer on Sauvies Island, but finally landed back in a detective role. He loved the work, serving his community, and the friendships he made. He felt lucky to have been able to devote 44 years, his life’s work, to policing.
In 1979 Len married Connie Skinner. She was the girl next door and his soul mate. Through 43 years of marriage, they raised two children, Scott Olsen of Orting, Washington, and Shannon Olsen of Gresham, Oregon. Len loved being a father and he excelled at it, passing onto his children his great sense of humor and compassionate and generous nature. Len was incredibly generous with his time. If anyone came to Len for help or he knew someone was in need, he would be the first to step up. He was an expert prankster, and quite possibly even the origin of all the dad jokes we see on the internet these days. His children and grandchildren adored him.
In his free time, Len enjoyed fishing, duck hunting, boating and beekeeping. He loved taking his family to Diamond Lake each summer. He especially enjoyed spending time with his three grandchildren, Brooklyn, Reese and Everett.
Len was an only child but he felt lucky to have friends, Gary Peterson and Keith Mecklem, who were like brothers to him, and many cousins who became like siblings. Len loved to recount the stories of their collective adventures and mis-adventures. His life was richer because of them all.
A celebration of life for Len is planned in January 2023. Memorial contributions may be made to: Dogs for Better Lives, West Campus, 10175 Wheeler Road, Central Point, OR 97502.
