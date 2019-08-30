Dogs of all breeds, from Affenpinschers to Yorkshire Terriers, will parade through the Columbia County Fair Grounds this weekend, on Saturday, August 31 and Sunday, September 1, to compete in the Longview-Kelso Kennel Club’s (LKKC) American Kennel Club competition.
There will be two complete shows, one on each day, with both culminating in Best in Show awards, according to Show Chair, Jim Corbett. The shows will begin at 8 a.m. on both days and will conclude around 4 p.m.
“The judges are from Oregon, Washington, Maryland, British Columbia, and Ontario, Canada,” Corbett said. “Each day we have conformation competitions where each breed is judged against a breed standard provided by the breed’s parent club.”
Corbett said there will also be obedience and rally competitions each day, which involve performance activities for the dogs such as heeling, retrieving, jumping, scent detection, and more.
New to the LKKC this year is the Beginner Puppy Competition, for pups who are four to six months old. Corbett said the puppies are judged on conformation, but there is additional emphasis on socialization and getting puppies and owners used to the world of AKC dog shows.
There is no admission to the show, but there will be a parking fee of $8 a day at the fairgrounds, and Corbett said there will be a number of vendors who sell dog-related items on site.
The LKKC asks that unentered dogs not be brought to the shows, but service dogs are always welcome.
“This is a great opportunity to see breeds with which you are not familiar and to talk to breeders and owners about breeds that might be of interest to you,” Corbett said.
