Nels E. Jenson, 87, of Clatskanie, Oregon passed away on September 22, 2019 at Columbia Care Center in Scappoose, Oregon.
Peggy Louise Hoxsey, 77, passed away Sunday, September 8, 2019 in Thermopolis, Wyoming.
Anna Mae Kearsley, 86, passed away on September 22, 2019 at 3:15 a.m. surrounded by her family.
A Rite of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, September 20, 2019 with Rosary…
