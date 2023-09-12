In a joint partnership, officials with the St. Helens School District and the City of St. Helens Recreation Program are announcing a $1,178,590 million grant funding for the 21st Century Community Learning Center Afterschool Program.
The funds from the U.S. Department of Education, will support the program for the next five years, ensuring its continued growth and impact, according to the officials.
Since its inception in 2018, this remarkable partnership between the St. Helens School District and the City of St. Helens Recreation Program has witnessed phenomenal growth, according to a release from . This success is attributed to the unwavering trust and support of parents and the community, who recognize the program's vital role in nurturing our youth.
At the heart of the St. Helens 21st Century Community Learning Center (CCLC) Afterschool Program lies a commitment to fostering a sense of connectedness and providing safe spaces for our children. The program is purposefully designed to develop the whole child, catering to their academic, physical, and socio-emotional needs.
The St. Helens 21st CCLC Enrichment Program serves as an accessible, welcoming hub for students in grades K-5. Here, they can congregate for nutritious snacks, engage in physical activities, receive valuable life skills training, and find assistance with homework. Students also can explore a wide range of enrichingm activities in STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Mathematics), entrepreneurship, drug-free education, internet safety, and more.
One of the program's unique features is its reliance on the expertise of local community arts organizations, musicians, and librarians. Through collaborative efforts, students will embark on experiential learning journeys in math and science. They will have the opportunity to participate in arts and music activities meticulously designed to enhance engagement, boost standardized performance, and nurture social-emotional health and self-esteem.
The St. Helens 21st Century Community Learning Center Afterschool Program is set to kick off in January 2024, starting at Lewis and Clark Elementary School. Building upon its successes, the program will expand to additional elementary sites, reaching even more students in the district, according to the release.
"This monumental achievement would not have been possible without the vision and dedication of key individuals. We extend our heartfelt gratitude to Shanna Duggan from the City of St. Helens Recreation Program and former Director Matt Doyle from the St. Helens School District, who spearheaded the grant-writing process," the release states. "Their tireless efforts, supported by the Northwest Regional Education Service District (NWRESD), have brought this invaluable resource to our community."
The officials said more details will be released and posted on both the School District’s and the City’s websites in December 2023.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.