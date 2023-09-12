Federal Grant

The $1,178,590 from the U.S. Department of Education, will support the program for the next five years, ensuring its continued growth and impact, according to the officials.

Since its inception in 2018, this remarkable partnership between the St. Helens School District and the City of St. Helens Recreation Program has witnessed phenomenal growth, according to a release from . This success is attributed to the unwavering trust and support of parents and the community, who recognize the program's vital role in nurturing our youth.

