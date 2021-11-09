The Chronicle first reported earlier this week that the Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT) will receive $1.2 billion in federal transportation funding as part of the recently approved infrastructure legislation.
ODOT officials said the money will go toward projects around the state that will benefit drivers, transit riders, cyclists and pedestrians, help maintain roads and bridges, and address climate change.
The Chronicle has reached out to officials at the City of St. Helens to find out what our city might see as funding gains for local projects with the new federal funding.
The following responses are from Crystal King, the City St. Helens Communications Officer.
The Chronicle: While ODOT had not yet released specifics as of early Nov. 8, about where the additional $1.2 billion would be spent, if St. Helens receives a portion of the funding, what specific project or projects would the city's priority be to use the funding and why?
Crystal King: St. Helens will likely focus on key infrastructure projects in the Riverfront District and at the St. Helens Industrial Business Park. The St. Helens community has provided input over the years indicating that these are areas of high priority. Improving infrastructure within these areas will increase our ability to attract commercial and industrial businesses to St. Helens, bolstering the economy and providing livable wages for our residents. It will also increase amenities in a key retail district, leading to more visitors and shoppers coming to St. Helens year-round and thereby helping support locally-owned businesses.
Depending on what the funding restrictions end up being, there are also a group of projects that focus on the Highway 30 corridor. See the attached transportation connections PDF. Improvements to the Gable Road and Highway 30 intersection – the busiest intersection in Columbia County – and safety improvements throughout the city are priorities that would align with funding restrictions if money is directed exclusively through ODOT.
The Chronicle: What would be the process the City of St. Helens would need to go through to receive a portion of the additional federal funding through the state?
King: We don’t know yet. Our staff will be in close contact with our state partners as funding guidelines are developed and an application process is released.
The Chronicle: Are city officials concerned about competition from larger cities which may limit what St. Helens can receive in the additional federal funding? If, so, how can the city best lobby for the funding?
King: We hope for an equitable distribution of funding to cities and jurisdictions of all sizes. Some of the recent COVID relief funding has been distributed with this in mind, and we hope to see the same for this infrastructure funding package.
