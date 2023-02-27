Oregon is aggressively pursuing opportunities to bring home a portion of the $52 billion for semiconductor manufacturing and research made available under the federal CHIPS and Science Act, according to a release from Gov. Tina Kotek's office.

CHIPS Act Funding

The $1 million grant program is designed to help small and mid-sized Oregon businesses prepare competitive applications for the once-in-a-generation infusion of federal funds.

“Oregon is going to make the most of this historic opportunity – and that includes supporting the innovators who deserve access to the CHIPS Act funds and need support to navigate all of the federal requirements,” Kotek said.

