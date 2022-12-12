Opioid Epidemic Agreement

In addition to the financial settlement, CVS and Walgreens have agreed to court-ordered injunctive relief that requires the pharmacies to monitor, report, and share data about suspicious activity related to opioid prescriptions.

 Courtesy

Support local journalism by subscribing today! Click Here to see our current offers.

Oregon has reached a national agreement with CVS and Walgreens for the pharmacies’ conduct in fueling the opioid epidemic.

Walgreens operates the second largest pharmacy store chain in the United States, behind CVS. Under the agreements, CVS will pay $5 billion and Walgreens will pay $5.7 billion, totaling $10.7 billion.

A certain number of states will need to sign onto the agreements for the full amount to be distributed, Oregon Attorney General Rosenblum said in announcing the agreement Dec. 12.

0
0
0
0
0


Online Poll

Will you be celebrating this holiday season with a real Christmas tree or with an artificial tree?

You voted:

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.