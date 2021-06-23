The Oregon Community Foundation (OCF) has awarded the Portland Community College Foundation a $100,000 Leadership Grant to help launch the Oregon Manufacturing Innovation Center (OMIC) Training Center.
The center is slated to open in the fall.
The OCF funds will be used to purchase capital equipment for the new facility and provide students with scholarships and financial assistance while supporting science, technology, engineering, math (STEM) community and education programs.
“Not only will this lead grant from OCF provide the OMIC Training Center with critical financial resources as we prepare to open our doors to students in the fall, but it will serve as a catalyst to engage additional corporate- and private-sector philanthropy beyond OMIC’s industry partners,” OMIC Training Center Director Andrew Lattanner said.
The investments will ensure that the training center will be outfitted with the equipment and technology to support real-world industry education and innovation, Lattanner said, that is critical to both the success of the manufacturing sector as well as to our students.
When the center opens, it will support both traditional and work-based learning models like registered apprenticeship and internships, while providing introductory, intermediate and advanced training in machining, computer numerically controlled (CNC) lathe operation, CNC mill operation, welding and fabrication and other areas of advanced manufacturing.
The 32,000-square-foot advanced manufacturing training facility is specifically designed to inspire and train students from Columbia County and across the region for high-demand jobs in manufacturing and other STEM fields.
“We are honored and delighted to receive OCF’s support and investment as PCC prepares to launch the training center,” said Christina Kline, interim executive director for the PCC Foundation. “OCF’s vision and leadership is greatly appreciated, helping to make a central strategic partner in our philanthropic efforts.”
The OMIC Training Center will complement the nearby OMIC Research and Development Center (OMIC R&D), strengthening industry-driven applied manufacturing research and workforce development, according to a PCC release. Other key partners in the collaboration include the Northwest STEM Hub, Oregon Manufacturing Extension Partnership, Northwest Oregon Works, and advanced manufacturers such as Rightline, EVRAZ and Vigor Industrial.
“The cross-sector partnerships among education, research, and workforce development to support both traditional and work-based learning around advanced manufacturing in Columbia County is an exciting prospect,” OCF Senior Program Officer for Education Belle Cantor said.
By providing training in a rural community that directly supports jobs in Oregon’s industrial and manufacturing sectors, Cantor said the OMIC Training Center is ideally positioned to make a difference for communities that experience the opportunity gap.
