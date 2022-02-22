Small rural communities in Columbia County and across the state could soon see new financial assistance.
A proposal to invest $100 million in rural Oregon is moving through the Oregon Legislature, and House Speaker Dan Rayfield said he expects the package to be approved.
Rayfield said announcements about several big packages were expected this week, as the state legislature rushes to get bills approved in the short session.
"We will start to release a few of our packages that will hit some of those issues we've been talking about," Rayfield said.
The legislation includes a climate investment package, the $100 million investment into infrastructure and economic development in rural Oregon, housing, efforts to support teachers and schools as well as a package to address community violence.
Rayfield said the package for rural Oregon will benefit communities represented mostly by Republicans, and the Republicans in the Legislature led the effort to write the bill.
"We allowed Republicans to lead the charge because they know their communities best," Rayfield said. "That was an exciting, fun thing."
Rayfield said as speaker and leader of the Democratic Caucus he often has disagreements with his Republican colleagues, but he said looking out for all the state is the right thing for the Legislature to do.
"It's value driven from the get go," he said. "It's about looking at the entire state. Rural Oregon was an area we looked at. The focus was let's get people who live in these communities, know what's on the ground an let them lead the way."
While the Democrats leading the Legislature have complained about Republicans repeatedly forcing bills to be read fully before votes, Rayfield said proposing money for rural Oregon was not a way to stop the GOP protests. He said if the roles were reversed, he expects the Democrats would find ways to protest, too.
"There's absolutely no strings attached," Rayfield said. "This is about making meaningful changes across the state. I think our philosophy is to allow Republicans to protest by reading bills. What I want to do is be able to respect them."
Rayfield said in the 35-day session, there is a rush to get bills done. He explained some bills take eight days just to get out of a single committee, so there is a time crunch. But, he added, there will be time to read every bill if needed and still get the work done.
He also said he expects many of the packages to have bipartisan support, at least in specific elements.
Rayfield said as a weekend of violence in Portland showed, there is a great need for an investment in community safety.
"Later this week we will announce a community safety package that will be in excess of $100 million," Rayfield said.
One of the goals in the package will be to invest in proven organizations an plans that work to stop violence before it happens.
"How can we really break the cycle in the front end," he asked.
