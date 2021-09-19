American Legion Post 42

Pictured in the front row are, left to right, Rachel Connor; Commander King, Bill Warner, Joe Strelecki, Roger Trudeau, Bill Reese and Ashley Taylor. In the back row, left to right, are Roger Antonich. David Sleigtam, Doug Peal, Frank Davis, Bill Crist, Mike Sacry, and Jerrie Cate.

Members of the JH Wellington American Legion Post 42 pose for a photo during the post's 100-year celebration held Aug. 24, 2021.

0
0
0
0
0

Online Poll

Are you ready for fall with cooler temperatures and rain?

You voted:

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.